KBS refutes espionage claims

KBS has denied allegations that it received reference materials on espionage charges from then-Defense Counterintelligence Command chief Yeo In-hyung during last year's emergency martial law.



In a statement released today (3.20), KBS refuted reports claiming that it was planning to report on espionage charges or may have received espionage cases from the Counterintelligence Command, calling them baseless.



KBS further clarified that it had only received government announcements in the same manner as other broadcasters during the emergency martial law declaration and denied any prior knowledge of the announcement details.



The network also stated that it would not hesitate to take legal action if necessary regarding these allegations.



