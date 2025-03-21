Soldier gets life for murder

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The court has sentenced Yang Kwang-jun to life imprisonment for murdering a woman who was both his colleague and romantic partner last October and disposing of her body in the Bukhan River.



The court determined that Yang's actions were premeditated and voluntary, considering his attempts to conceal the crime.



Lee Yoo-jin reports.



[Report]



A man wearing a hat and mask throws a black bag into the river from a bridge.



Surrounded by police, the man reenacting the crime is 39-year-old Yang Kwang-jun, a former officer of the Republic of Korea Army Cyber Operations Command.



In October of last year, he strangled a female military civil servant with whom he was having an affair in his car.



He then brutally mutilated her body and disposed of it in the Bukhan River.



Afterward, he attempted to cover up the crime.



[Heo Haeng-il/Head of the Criminal Mobile Unit, Gangwon Police Agency/Nov. 2024: "He attempted to conceal the fact that the victim had been murdered by sending messages to the victim's family, acquaintances, and workplace while in possession of the victim's mobile phone."]



In the first trial, which took place five months later, the court sentenced Yang to life imprisonment as requested by the prosecution.



The court did not accept Yang's claim that the crime was a spontaneous act and concluded that it was planned.



It cited reasons such as attaching fake license plates before disposing of the body and manipulating the victim's mobile phone to make it appear as if she were still alive.



The court also expressed doubts about whether Yang truly recognized the seriousness of his actions and felt genuine remorse.



[Jeon Seon-jae/Criminal Law Specialist: "There have been cases where life imprisonment was imposed in similar incidents, and considering the circumstances of premeditated or brutal methods used in this case, the sentence appears appropriate."]



If Yang Kwang-jun does not appeal within a week, the life sentence will be finalized.



KBS News, Lee Yoo-jin.



