News 9

Prosecution raids Seoul Mayor

입력 2025.03.21 (00:18)

[Anchor]

The prosecution, which is investigating the case related to Myung Tae-kyun, has launched a search and seizure operation against Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.

He is under suspicion of covering the costs of opinion polls related to the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election.

Kim Young-hoon reports.

[Report]

The prosecution conducted search and seizure operations at a total of three locations.

These include the official residence of Mayor Oh Se-hoon and his office at Seoul City Hall.

The third location is the residence of former Seoul City Vice Mayor for Political Affairs, Kang Cheol-won, who oversaw Mayor Oh's election camp during the 2021 by-election.

The specific targets of the search include materials related to opinion polls generated from January to April 2021, around the time of the by-election, and from September of last year, when suspicions about Myung Tae-kyun arose, to the present, as well as computers, mobile phones, and schedule records.

Both the mobile phone that Mayor Oh used in the past and the one he is currently using have also been submitted to the prosecution.

The charges against Mayor Oh involve violations of the Political Funds Act.

Before the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election, businessman Kim Han-jung, known as a supporter of Mayor Oh, deposited 33 million won into the account of Kang Hye-kyung, who was the vice president of the Future Korea Research Institute, and the prosecution suspects that Kim may have covered the costs of opinion polls on behalf of Mayor Oh.

In response, Mayor Oh stated that this was unrelated to his election camp at the time and that he has never commissioned Myung for opinion polls or received any results from such polls.

[Oh Se-hoon/Seoul Mayor: "An unqualified illegal company has no right to conduct public or non-public opinion polls. Therefore, spending political funds on that itself is not valid."]

The prosecution plans to summon Mayor Oh and others to confirm the facts as soon as the analysis of the evidence obtained from the search and seizure is completed.

KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

