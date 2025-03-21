Avian flu spreads further

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Climate change is also affecting the spread of infectious diseases.



As winter lengthens, the period of avian influenza outbreaks has also extended.



Even though the special quarantine period set by the government has already ended, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in wild cats and on farms.



Reporter Lee Soo-yeon has the story.



[Report]



Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been additionally confirmed at layer farms in Cheonan and Sejong, South Chungcheong Province.



This comes just a week after the government announced the end of the special quarantine.



The Central Disaster Management Headquarters had stated that the overall risk of outbreaks had decreased, leading to the termination of the special quarantine.



An emergency meeting has been convened.



[Kang Hyung-seok/Director of Agricultural Innovation Policy, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "The AI virus has been detected in wild birds and especially in the carcasses of mammals. The occurrence of three cases in March is a quite serious situation."]



The unexpected factor in the quarantine efforts is climate change.



Last month, the number of winter migratory birds remaining in South Korea was 1.46 million, which is a 15% increase compared to January.



Unlike in February, when migratory birds typically leave and the numbers decrease, the situation has changed.



Due to the unusual cold weather last month, migratory birds that were staying in South Korea did not leave, and more birds migrated from the south, leading to an increase in their numbers.



For the first time in the country, a mammal, the wild cat, has also been confirmed to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza.



There are calls to prepare for the possibility of human transmission in South Korea as well.



[Jo Ho-sung/Chairman of the Animal Infectious Disease Special Committee, Korean Veterinary Medical Association: "To reduce the risk for those involved, it is important to vaccinate to lower the infection risk, so it is a time that requires some changes in that regard."]



With climate change, the occurrence of highly pathogenic avian influenza is happening more quickly and lasting longer.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.



