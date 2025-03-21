Korea leads Oman

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Our national football team, aiming for their eleventh consecutive World Cup qualification, is currently facing Oman of the Middle East.



Let's check out the game.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom, it's the second half now.



What's happening?



[Report]



Yes, it's been five months since the national team played an A match in front of home fans.



Many football fans have gathered at Goyang Stadium to cheer for the Taeguk Warriors.



This is the first national team match of the year, and there are quite a few changes in the starting lineup.



Key defender Kim Min-jae is absent, with Kwon Kyung-won and Cho Yu-min taking over central defense, and Paik Seung-ho starting in place of regular midfielder Hwang In-beom.



However, Paik Seung-ho complained of thigh pain in the 38th minute of the first half, prompting the urgent substitution of Lee Kang-in.



The frustrating flow of the first half changed when Lee Kang-in made a sharp penetrating pass that led to Hwang Hee-chan's opening goal in the 41st minute.



With Hwang Hee-chan's opening goal, our national team continued to press Oman in the second half.



Currently, the national team sits atop Group B with 14 points at 4 wins and 2 draws. A victory today (3.20) will bring them significantly closer to securing a spot in the North and Central America World Cup.



This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!