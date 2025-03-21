News 9

Man dead after welfare denial

입력 2025.03.21 (00:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A man in his 50s was found dead in a villa near Garosu-gil in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

It is presumed to be a case of solitary death, and it has been confirmed that this man, who had been unemployed for several months, visited the community center for emergency support but returned empty-handed.

Kim Bo-dam reports.

[Report]

This villa is located just over 200 meters from Garosu-gil, an iconic bustling area of Seoul.

A report was received by the police yesterday (Mar. 19) stating that a tenant living in a semi-basement unit had not been in contact for several months.

The police who responded that day discovered a man in his 50s, identified as Mr. Kim, dead inside the house.

[Nearby Resident: "He used to pass by, pretending not to see me, and doesn't greet the residents here or anything."]

Mr. Kim had been behind on his rent and utility bills for about 3 to 4 months.

Last year, the local community center informed Mr. Kim about the emergency welfare support system that provides living expenses, but it has been confirmed that no actual support was provided.

[Shinsa-dong Community Center Staff/Voice Altered: "At that time, we were instructed to identify welfare blind spots for those living in semi-basements and rooftop rooms. So he was one of the targets."]

Mr. Kim, who had been unemployed for six months at that time, received the relevant information and visited the community center in January.

However, he was told that he could not apply for living support due to budget issues.

Just a few hours later, the budget was allocated, making it possible to apply, but Mr. Kim had already left the community center.

Meanwhile, in a multi-family house in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul, a man in his 60s, who was also a welfare recipient, was found dead alone yesterday.

In the past three years, the number of solitary deaths has exceeded 3,000 each year.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Man dead after welfare denial
    • 입력 2025-03-21 00:36:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

A man in his 50s was found dead in a villa near Garosu-gil in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

It is presumed to be a case of solitary death, and it has been confirmed that this man, who had been unemployed for several months, visited the community center for emergency support but returned empty-handed.

Kim Bo-dam reports.

[Report]

This villa is located just over 200 meters from Garosu-gil, an iconic bustling area of Seoul.

A report was received by the police yesterday (Mar. 19) stating that a tenant living in a semi-basement unit had not been in contact for several months.

The police who responded that day discovered a man in his 50s, identified as Mr. Kim, dead inside the house.

[Nearby Resident: "He used to pass by, pretending not to see me, and doesn't greet the residents here or anything."]

Mr. Kim had been behind on his rent and utility bills for about 3 to 4 months.

Last year, the local community center informed Mr. Kim about the emergency welfare support system that provides living expenses, but it has been confirmed that no actual support was provided.

[Shinsa-dong Community Center Staff/Voice Altered: "At that time, we were instructed to identify welfare blind spots for those living in semi-basements and rooftop rooms. So he was one of the targets."]

Mr. Kim, who had been unemployed for six months at that time, received the relevant information and visited the community center in January.

However, he was told that he could not apply for living support due to budget issues.

Just a few hours later, the budget was allocated, making it possible to apply, but Mr. Kim had already left the community center.

Meanwhile, in a multi-family house in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul, a man in his 60s, who was also a welfare recipient, was found dead alone yesterday.

In the past three years, the number of solitary deaths has exceeded 3,000 each year.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.
김보담
김보담 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재 “한덕수 탄핵심판 24일 오전 10시 선고”

헌재 “한덕수 탄핵심판 24일 오전 10시 선고”
윤 대통령 선고 기일은 미정…<br>다음 주 후반 가능성

윤 대통령 선고 기일은 미정…다음 주 후반 가능성
18년 만의 연금개혁…‘모수개혁·특위 구성안’ 국회 통과

18년 만의 연금개혁…‘모수개혁·특위 구성안’ 국회 통과
토허제 여파…혼돈 속 전월세 <br>시장 불안↑

토허제 여파…혼돈 속 전월세 시장 불안↑
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.