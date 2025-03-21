Man dead after welfare denial

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A man in his 50s was found dead in a villa near Garosu-gil in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.



It is presumed to be a case of solitary death, and it has been confirmed that this man, who had been unemployed for several months, visited the community center for emergency support but returned empty-handed.



Kim Bo-dam reports.



[Report]



This villa is located just over 200 meters from Garosu-gil, an iconic bustling area of Seoul.



A report was received by the police yesterday (Mar. 19) stating that a tenant living in a semi-basement unit had not been in contact for several months.



The police who responded that day discovered a man in his 50s, identified as Mr. Kim, dead inside the house.



[Nearby Resident: "He used to pass by, pretending not to see me, and doesn't greet the residents here or anything."]



Mr. Kim had been behind on his rent and utility bills for about 3 to 4 months.



Last year, the local community center informed Mr. Kim about the emergency welfare support system that provides living expenses, but it has been confirmed that no actual support was provided.



[Shinsa-dong Community Center Staff/Voice Altered: "At that time, we were instructed to identify welfare blind spots for those living in semi-basements and rooftop rooms. So he was one of the targets."]



Mr. Kim, who had been unemployed for six months at that time, received the relevant information and visited the community center in January.



However, he was told that he could not apply for living support due to budget issues.



Just a few hours later, the budget was allocated, making it possible to apply, but Mr. Kim had already left the community center.



Meanwhile, in a multi-family house in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul, a man in his 60s, who was also a welfare recipient, was found dead alone yesterday.



In the past three years, the number of solitary deaths has exceeded 3,000 each year.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



