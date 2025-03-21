Russian aircraft intrudes KADIZ

동영상 고정 취소

Several Russian military aircraft entered our Air Defense Identification Zone, KADIZ, without prior notice, prompting the Ministry of National Defense to summon the Russian military attaché to lodge a protest.



The Ministry of National Defense stated that Russian military aircraft sequentially entered the KADIZ in the East Sea this morning, flying close to about 20km from our airspace without communicating with our military.



The unauthorized entry of Russian military aircraft into the KADIZ has occurred a total of eight times over the past ten days.



The Ministry of National Defense summoned the Russian military attaché in South Korea to express a strong protest and urged measures to prevent recurrence, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed regret to Russian through diplomatic channels.



