Korea struggles against Oman

Let's check back on the situation with the national football team's match against Oman, as they push for their 11th consecutive World Cup qualification.



The match is nearing its end with almost 90 minutes played in both halves.



Reporter Kim Gi-beom, please provide us with the details.



[Report]



As I mentioned earlier, there were quite a few changes in the starting lineup.



Key defender Kim Min-jae was absent, so Kwon Kyung-won and Cho Yu-min took over the central defense, and Paik Seung-ho started in place of regular midfielder Hwang In-beom.



However, Paik Seung-ho complained of thigh pain in the 38th minute of the first half, prompting the urgent substitution of Lee Kang-in.



The frustrating flow of the first half changed when Lee Kang-in made a sharp penetrating pass that led to Hwang Hee-chan's opening goal.



With Hwang Hee-chan's opening goal, our national team continued to press Oman in the second half, but they could not score an additional goal.



Instead, they conceded a painful equalizer to Oman in the 35th minute of the second half.



To make matters worse, Lee Kang-in was substituted due to injury, leading to even greater difficulties.



If the national team ends the match in a draw with Oman, they may not be able to secure their 11th consecutive World Cup qualification on their own in the two games at home.



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-beom.



