Fed raises inflation forecast

[Anchor]



The Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, has lowered its growth forecast while raising its inflation forecast for this year.



This is due to the tariff policies that the Trump administration has been emphasizing repeatedly.



The Fed stated that it will not rush to adjust interest rates due to the high level of uncertainty.



This is reporter Park Il-jung from New York.



[Report]



This is an electric bicycle store in San Francisco.



Most of the parts are made in China, where an additional 20% tariff is applied.



[Karen Wiener/Co-Owner of Bicycle Store: "This saddle, I would guess as well. Like things you are pretty familiar with. This is made in China. at the end of the day, the costs are passed on."]



Chairman Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve assessed that the newly imposed tariffs have already begun to affect prices.



He also mentioned that this impact will continue throughout the year.



The year-end inflation forecast has been raised from 2.5% expected at the end of last year to 2.8%.



[Jerome Powell/Chairman of the Federal Reserve: "Inflation has started to move up now we think partly in response to tariffs and there may be a delay in further progress over the course of this year."]



He significantly lowered the economic growth forecast from 2.1% to 1.7%.



This is also due to tariffs.



When prices rise, interest rates need to be increased, and when growth rates decline, interest rates need to be lowered, but the Fed has kept interest rates unchanged.



They also stated that they will not rush to adjust them.



The uncertainty regarding policy is too great.



However, they maintained the existing forecast that the benchmark interest rate will be lowered twice this year.



[Jerome Powell/Chairman of the Federal Reserve: "I think we're not going to be in any hurry to move. And as I mentioned, I think we're well positioned to wait for further clarity and not in any hurry."]



Chairman Powell stated that the likelihood of the economy falling into recession is low.



Although economic agents are anxious, the real indicators such as consumption and investment are still in good shape.



This is KBS News Park Il-jung from New York.



