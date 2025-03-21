KBO teams gear up for season

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the opening of professional baseball approaches, the managers and star players of the 10 teams showcased their charisma.



The cheerful banter and fresh championship promises caught the attention of many.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.



[Report]



While Lotte's Jeon Jun-woo and Yoon Dong-hee posed cheerfully with a flower made in the likeness of manager Kim Tae-hyoung, the so-called team name declarations drew attention.



[Na Sung-beom/KIA: "(Ki) Kia dynasty (A) has not even started yet!"]



[Jeon Jun-woo/Lotte: "(Lot) Lotte fans to fall baseball (Te) I will take!" ]



LG's manager Youm Kyoung-youb made a pointed joke towards NC's rookie manager.



[Youm Kyoung-youb/LG: "Manager Lee Ho-jun, it won't be easy!! Everything won't go as you think."]



[Lee Ho-jun/NC: "I will try to do it as I want!"]



All 10 starting pitchers for the opening game, including LG's Chirinos and Lotte's Barnes, are foreign players, while Hanwha's manager Kim Kyung-moon has designated Ryu Hyun-jin as the third starter.



[Kim Kyung-moon/Hanwha: "Ryu Hyun-jin's age (37) is not so young. We can't let him pitch too much, so we are using him as the third (starter)."]



In particular, unlike the 9 teams that declared their goal to finish first, Hanwha expressed its goal as aiming for third place with three fingers, drawing attention to captain Chae Eun-seong's anecdote.



[Chae Eun-seong/Hanwha: "Realistically, we are aiming for third place, and last year we made a promise regarding our failure (to dive into the sea). So we fulfilled that in the winter, and this year we talked a lot about being careful with our words."]



The promises made to fans were also quite unique.



[Song Seong-mun/Kiwoom: "If we make it to fall baseball, the entire team will do a group egg sushi head like Puig!"]



[Kang Min-ho/Samsung: "I believe the best amusement park is Everland. If we win, I will invite 1,000 fans for a day date."]



KBS will broadcast the opening game between LG and Lotte at Jamsil the day after tomorrow.



This is KBS News Ha Mu-rim.



