Lotte Card withholds payments

[Anchor]



Those who have made a campfire will know well.



Once the 'ember' goes out, it is not easy to rekindle it.



Homeplus's restructuring process takes this into account.



The 'embers' of the company, such as production and sales, are trying to be preserved.



Therefore, the 'trade receivables' owed to suppliers are guaranteed to be paid first, no matter how tight cash flow is.



This is essential for continuing business.



On the other hand, 'financial receivables' like loans or promissory notes become subordinate and may not be paid in the worst-case scenario.



Thus, the classification of which type of receivable it falls under becomes a critical issue.



However, Lotte Card, an affiliate of MBK along with Homeplus, is arbitrarily classifying these receivables in an attempt to reduce its own losses with the money owed to suppliers.



This report is exclusively covered by reporter Choi In-young.



[Report]



Credit card payments at large supermarkets are a daily occurrence, but behind the scenes, there is a complex settlement process.



The structure involves the card company paying the large supermarket, which then pays the suppliers for sales.



Naturally, Lotte Card and Homeplus have been settling this almost daily.



However, since the start of the restructuring, Lotte Card has completely halted these settlements.



Since the start of the restructuring, it has not paid at least 21 billion won.



This is making it even harder to settle payments for Homeplus's suppliers, who are already short on cash.



[Homeplus Supplier Owner/Voice Altered: "I'm currently unable to receive about 31 million won. We are small business owners who survive month to month..."]



Homeplus has been purchasing products using Lotte Card, which is also under MBK, but currently, there is a backlog of 60 billion won in card payments.



This means they have effectively swapped this money with what the suppliers are owed.



The problem lies in the nature of the receivables.



The money owed to suppliers is prioritized as 'trade receivables,' while the money owed to Lotte Card is classified as 'financial receivables,' making it subordinate.



Lotte Card argues that the overdue corporate card payments from Homeplus could be classified as 'trade receivables' based on its own interpretation.



[Kim Hyun-jung/Member of the National Assembly's National Policy Committee/Democratic Party: "Once the restructuring process begins, everything should follow the decisions made by the restructuring court. Nevertheless, it is problematic for them to interpret and apply it arbitrarily."]



The only card company that has withheld payments to Homeplus's suppliers is Lotte Card.



Kim Kwang-il, MBK Vice Chairman and Homeplus co-CEO, is also a registered director of Lotte Card.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



