News 9

Lotte Card withholds payments

입력 2025.03.21 (01:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Those who have made a campfire will know well.

Once the 'ember' goes out, it is not easy to rekindle it.

Homeplus's restructuring process takes this into account.

The 'embers' of the company, such as production and sales, are trying to be preserved.

Therefore, the 'trade receivables' owed to suppliers are guaranteed to be paid first, no matter how tight cash flow is.

This is essential for continuing business.

On the other hand, 'financial receivables' like loans or promissory notes become subordinate and may not be paid in the worst-case scenario.

Thus, the classification of which type of receivable it falls under becomes a critical issue.

However, Lotte Card, an affiliate of MBK along with Homeplus, is arbitrarily classifying these receivables in an attempt to reduce its own losses with the money owed to suppliers.

This report is exclusively covered by reporter Choi In-young.

[Report]

Credit card payments at large supermarkets are a daily occurrence, but behind the scenes, there is a complex settlement process.

The structure involves the card company paying the large supermarket, which then pays the suppliers for sales.

Naturally, Lotte Card and Homeplus have been settling this almost daily.

However, since the start of the restructuring, Lotte Card has completely halted these settlements.

Since the start of the restructuring, it has not paid at least 21 billion won.

This is making it even harder to settle payments for Homeplus's suppliers, who are already short on cash.

[Homeplus Supplier Owner/Voice Altered: "I'm currently unable to receive about 31 million won. We are small business owners who survive month to month..."]

Homeplus has been purchasing products using Lotte Card, which is also under MBK, but currently, there is a backlog of 60 billion won in card payments.

This means they have effectively swapped this money with what the suppliers are owed.

The problem lies in the nature of the receivables.

The money owed to suppliers is prioritized as 'trade receivables,' while the money owed to Lotte Card is classified as 'financial receivables,' making it subordinate.

Lotte Card argues that the overdue corporate card payments from Homeplus could be classified as 'trade receivables' based on its own interpretation.

[Kim Hyun-jung/Member of the National Assembly's National Policy Committee/Democratic Party: "Once the restructuring process begins, everything should follow the decisions made by the restructuring court. Nevertheless, it is problematic for them to interpret and apply it arbitrarily."]

The only card company that has withheld payments to Homeplus's suppliers is Lotte Card.

Kim Kwang-il, MBK Vice Chairman and Homeplus co-CEO, is also a registered director of Lotte Card.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lotte Card withholds payments
    • 입력 2025-03-21 01:01:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

Those who have made a campfire will know well.

Once the 'ember' goes out, it is not easy to rekindle it.

Homeplus's restructuring process takes this into account.

The 'embers' of the company, such as production and sales, are trying to be preserved.

Therefore, the 'trade receivables' owed to suppliers are guaranteed to be paid first, no matter how tight cash flow is.

This is essential for continuing business.

On the other hand, 'financial receivables' like loans or promissory notes become subordinate and may not be paid in the worst-case scenario.

Thus, the classification of which type of receivable it falls under becomes a critical issue.

However, Lotte Card, an affiliate of MBK along with Homeplus, is arbitrarily classifying these receivables in an attempt to reduce its own losses with the money owed to suppliers.

This report is exclusively covered by reporter Choi In-young.

[Report]

Credit card payments at large supermarkets are a daily occurrence, but behind the scenes, there is a complex settlement process.

The structure involves the card company paying the large supermarket, which then pays the suppliers for sales.

Naturally, Lotte Card and Homeplus have been settling this almost daily.

However, since the start of the restructuring, Lotte Card has completely halted these settlements.

Since the start of the restructuring, it has not paid at least 21 billion won.

This is making it even harder to settle payments for Homeplus's suppliers, who are already short on cash.

[Homeplus Supplier Owner/Voice Altered: "I'm currently unable to receive about 31 million won. We are small business owners who survive month to month..."]

Homeplus has been purchasing products using Lotte Card, which is also under MBK, but currently, there is a backlog of 60 billion won in card payments.

This means they have effectively swapped this money with what the suppliers are owed.

The problem lies in the nature of the receivables.

The money owed to suppliers is prioritized as 'trade receivables,' while the money owed to Lotte Card is classified as 'financial receivables,' making it subordinate.

Lotte Card argues that the overdue corporate card payments from Homeplus could be classified as 'trade receivables' based on its own interpretation.

[Kim Hyun-jung/Member of the National Assembly's National Policy Committee/Democratic Party: "Once the restructuring process begins, everything should follow the decisions made by the restructuring court. Nevertheless, it is problematic for them to interpret and apply it arbitrarily."]

The only card company that has withheld payments to Homeplus's suppliers is Lotte Card.

Kim Kwang-il, MBK Vice Chairman and Homeplus co-CEO, is also a registered director of Lotte Card.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
최인영
최인영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재 “한덕수 탄핵심판 24일 오전 10시 선고”

헌재 “한덕수 탄핵심판 24일 오전 10시 선고”
윤 대통령 선고 기일은 미정…<br>다음 주 후반 가능성

윤 대통령 선고 기일은 미정…다음 주 후반 가능성
18년 만의 연금개혁…‘모수개혁·특위 구성안’ 국회 통과

18년 만의 연금개혁…‘모수개혁·특위 구성안’ 국회 통과
토허제 여파…혼돈 속 전월세 <br>시장 불안↑

토허제 여파…혼돈 속 전월세 시장 불안↑
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.