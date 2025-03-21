News 9

Youth perspective on rallies

입력 2025.03.21 (01:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the Constitutional Court prepares to announce its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, the atmosphere around the court is becoming increasingly heated with insults and loud voices from both pro and anti-impeachment protesters.

Instead of dialogue and compromise, only exclusion and conflict remain at the rallies. How has this been perceived by the young students who pass by the protests on their way to and from school every day?

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.

[Report]

Protests for and against impeachment continue all day around the Constitutional Court.

Even with police right in front, protesters hurl insults and point fingers at each other.

[Pro-impeachment protester: "Go to hell, you bastards!"]

[Anti-impeachment protester: "Hey, you cockroach! You cockroach!"]

Students nearby also face this scene every day.

They can't skip school, and sometimes they take longer routes to avoid the intimidating protesters.

[Nearby school student A: "I was on my way home, and they were cursing at each other... I had to pass through between them. It was really scary..."]

The harsh reality of people tearing each other apart and fighting leaves a lasting shock on the growing students.

[Nearby school student B: "The elderly and young people were almost on the verge of clashing..."]

[Nearby school student C: "'Property damage has occurred'—I see a lot of that in related articles, but honestly, does it have to go that far?"]

The reality they encounter on the streets every day is different from the democracy they learned about in school.

[Nearby school student D: "I wonder if insisting only on one's own opinion can be considered democracy. It felt different from the democracy I learned."]

Experts say it is time to reflect on what kind of democracy the polarization in Korean society is showing to future generations.

[Kim Nuri/Professor, Department of European Culture, Chung-Ang University: "The maturity of a democratic society is the ability to resolve conflicts peacefully, not for conflicts to escalate violently."]

[Nearby school student E: "Since everyone is different and has different thoughts, I wish we could respect each other. I just don't understand why that can't happen."]

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Youth perspective on rallies
    • 입력 2025-03-21 01:32:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the Constitutional Court prepares to announce its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, the atmosphere around the court is becoming increasingly heated with insults and loud voices from both pro and anti-impeachment protesters.

Instead of dialogue and compromise, only exclusion and conflict remain at the rallies. How has this been perceived by the young students who pass by the protests on their way to and from school every day?

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.

[Report]

Protests for and against impeachment continue all day around the Constitutional Court.

Even with police right in front, protesters hurl insults and point fingers at each other.

[Pro-impeachment protester: "Go to hell, you bastards!"]

[Anti-impeachment protester: "Hey, you cockroach! You cockroach!"]

Students nearby also face this scene every day.

They can't skip school, and sometimes they take longer routes to avoid the intimidating protesters.

[Nearby school student A: "I was on my way home, and they were cursing at each other... I had to pass through between them. It was really scary..."]

The harsh reality of people tearing each other apart and fighting leaves a lasting shock on the growing students.

[Nearby school student B: "The elderly and young people were almost on the verge of clashing..."]

[Nearby school student C: "'Property damage has occurred'—I see a lot of that in related articles, but honestly, does it have to go that far?"]

The reality they encounter on the streets every day is different from the democracy they learned about in school.

[Nearby school student D: "I wonder if insisting only on one's own opinion can be considered democracy. It felt different from the democracy I learned."]

Experts say it is time to reflect on what kind of democracy the polarization in Korean society is showing to future generations.

[Kim Nuri/Professor, Department of European Culture, Chung-Ang University: "The maturity of a democratic society is the ability to resolve conflicts peacefully, not for conflicts to escalate violently."]

[Nearby school student E: "Since everyone is different and has different thoughts, I wish we could respect each other. I just don't understand why that can't happen."]

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.
김하은
김하은

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재 “한덕수 탄핵심판 24일 오전 10시 선고”

헌재 “한덕수 탄핵심판 24일 오전 10시 선고”
윤 대통령 선고 기일은 미정…<br>다음 주 후반 가능성

윤 대통령 선고 기일은 미정…다음 주 후반 가능성
18년 만의 연금개혁…‘모수개혁·특위 구성안’ 국회 통과

18년 만의 연금개혁…‘모수개혁·특위 구성안’ 국회 통과
토허제 여파…혼돈 속 전월세 <br>시장 불안↑

토허제 여파…혼돈 속 전월세 시장 불안↑
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.