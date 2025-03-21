News 9

Ukraine accepts partial ceasefire

[Anchor]

Ukraine has agreed to accept the partial ceasefire plan that the United States and Russia have agreed upon.

The United States has promised to continue sharing military intelligence with Ukraine while also proposing a plan to transfer Ukraine's nuclear power plants to the U.S.

Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.

[Report]

Instead of a full ceasefire, Ukraine has accepted the 'partial ceasefire' proposal that Russia revised and presented to the U.S.

The proposal includes a 30-day halt to attacks limited to energy infrastructure facilities.

President Trump and President Zelensky agreed during a phone call that this partial ceasefire would be the first step towards ending the war.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "We will create a list of infrastructure such as railways. We will also discuss port infrastructure. We do not know what will be determined in the negotiations, but we will prepare for the meeting to be held in Saudi Arabia."]

Zelensky also requested additional air defense systems, including Patriots, and Trump responded that he would look for them in Europe.

Trump then proposed that the U.S. takes ownership of Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

This is likely referring to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe, with the logic that the U.S. ownership itself would serve as a defense.

[Caroline Levitt/White House Spokesperson: "American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure."]

Contrary to Putin's demands, the U.S. has decided to continue sharing military intelligence with Ukraine.

While Trump, who has demanded mineral development rights as a price for ending the war, is also eyeing the operational rights of the nuclear plants, Ukraine has limited options.

The backlash from Russia, which occupies the nuclear plant region, could be a variable.

This is KBS News Kim Kyung-soo from Washington.

