BNK Sum wins championship

[Anchor]



The women's professional basketball team BNK Sum has achieved its first championship victory in its six-year history by defeating Woori Bank Woori WON in a fiercely contested Game 3 of the finals.



Coach Park Jung-eun has become the first female coach to reach the top.



This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.



[Report]



BNK Sum's determination for its first championship victory ignited from the first quarter.



Lee So-hee, Ahn Hye-ji, and Iijima Saki took the lead with a series of three-point shots.



[Commentary: "What's going on from the start? (BNK Sum is really dominating in the first quarter!)"]



However, even in a tough spot, Woori Bank Woori WON had their ace Kim Dan-bi.



With her fighting spirit, Kim Dan-bi showcased her skills, making it a nail-biting contest.



The decisive moment came in the fourth quarter, in the final 40 seconds.



In a tied situation at 52:52, Kim Dan-bi successfully broke through, seemingly giving Woori Bank a chance to revive, but Park Hye-jin made a crucial three-point shot that turned the game around, sending Sajik Gymnasium into a frenzy.



As the buzzer sounded and Kim Dan-bi's final shot missed the rim, BNK players rushed onto the court to savor the joy of their first championship victory.



Coach Park Jung-eun became the protagonist of a new history by leading the team to the top as the first female coach.



[Park Jung-eun/BNK Sum Coach: "As many games have passed, many times come to mind, and I still don't know if this is reality."]



Guard Ahn Hye-ji scored 13 points and made 7 assists in Game 3, contributing significantly at crucial moments and was named the MVP of the finals.



This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.



