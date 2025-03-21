News 9

BNK Sum wins championship

[Anchor]

The women's professional basketball team BNK Sum has achieved its first championship victory in its six-year history by defeating Woori Bank Woori WON in a fiercely contested Game 3 of the finals.

Coach Park Jung-eun has become the first female coach to reach the top.

This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

BNK Sum's determination for its first championship victory ignited from the first quarter.

Lee So-hee, Ahn Hye-ji, and Iijima Saki took the lead with a series of three-point shots.

[Commentary: "What's going on from the start? (BNK Sum is really dominating in the first quarter!)"]

However, even in a tough spot, Woori Bank Woori WON had their ace Kim Dan-bi.

With her fighting spirit, Kim Dan-bi showcased her skills, making it a nail-biting contest.

The decisive moment came in the fourth quarter, in the final 40 seconds.

In a tied situation at 52:52, Kim Dan-bi successfully broke through, seemingly giving Woori Bank a chance to revive, but Park Hye-jin made a crucial three-point shot that turned the game around, sending Sajik Gymnasium into a frenzy.

As the buzzer sounded and Kim Dan-bi's final shot missed the rim, BNK players rushed onto the court to savor the joy of their first championship victory.

Coach Park Jung-eun became the protagonist of a new history by leading the team to the top as the first female coach.

[Park Jung-eun/BNK Sum Coach: "As many games have passed, many times come to mind, and I still don't know if this is reality."]

Guard Ahn Hye-ji scored 13 points and made 7 assists in Game 3, contributing significantly at crucial moments and was named the MVP of the finals.

This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.

이무형
이무형 기자

