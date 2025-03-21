News 9

Sportscaster Song Jae-ik dies

[Anchor]

Song Jae-ik, the sportscaster who famously said "Mount Fuji is collapsing" during the Korea-Japan match, is a name that comes to mind on days like today when an A-match is held.

Sportscaster Song Jae-ik passed away on March 18 due to an illness, leaving fans heartbroken.

His close friend, commentator Shin Moon-sun, conveyed a heartfelt tribute message.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

[Commentary during the 1997 Korea-Japan match: "Choi Yong-soo, he gave it comfortably. A left-footed shot, goal! Mount Fuji is collapsing."]

The memory of the comeback goal in the so-called 'Tokyo Battle' remains vivid thanks to Song Jae-ik's exquisite metaphor.

[Song Jae-ik/Soccer Commentator/2020 Interview: "For some reason, I wanted to touch Japan's pride. What came to my mind in that moment was Mount Fuji."]

A voice so familiar to sports fans.

Song Jae-ik, who was a 'quote machine' and the oldest sports caster, passed away on March 18.

His close friend, commentator Shin Moon-sun, who shared the broadcast booth with him, could not hide his sorrow.

[Shin Moon-sun/Visiting Professor, Department of Sports Record Analysis, Myongji University : "Although we can no longer broadcast together in this life, I will dream of the day we commentate the World Cup final in heaven."]

Although the late Song Jae-ik made a name for himself during the World Cup, he made headlines by returning to commentate on the K-League in his late 70s.

With a stopwatch and a handwritten player list, he prepared consistently and continued to share laughter and tears with fans through his witty commentary.

[Commentary during the 2020 K-League match: "When taking a free kick, don't they mark it 9 meters and 15 centimeters away? There have been people who died from free kicks in the history of world football. It's a dangerous distance."]

The late Song Jae-ik, who will be remembered as an eternal football figure, will be laid to rest after the funeral tomorrow.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

