News Today

[News Today] PM IMPEACHMENT RULING ON MONDAY

입력 2025.03.21 (16:03) 수정 2025.03.21 (16:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Constitutional Court will announce its verdict on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment next Monday. It comes 87 days after a motion to impeach him passed in parliament. This decision precedes the pending judgment on President Yoon Suk Yeol, even though his impeachment began earlier.

[REPORT]
The Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling on the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at 10 a.m. next Monday.

It comes 87 days after a motion to impeach him passed in parliament.

Woo Won-shik / National Assembly speaker (Dec. 27)
This is a motion to impeach Prime Minister Han Duck-soo approved by a majority of Assembly members.

The impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol was approved 13 days faster
but the court has reached a decision on Prime Minister Han's case first.

It marks the first ruling on a senior official who's been impeached or referred to a criminal trial over the December 3 martial law bid.

The National Assembly impeachment panel accuses Han of aiding and abetting martial law and refusing to appoint Constitutional Court justice nominees.

Han has said that he opposed the martial law decree at the time.

As for the nominees, he believed it was not appropriate for an acting president to make the appointment.

Han Duck-soo / Prime Minister (Feb. 19)
I was not aware of the president's plans in advance. I also did my best to persuade him to change his mind.

The Assembly also accuses the suspended prime minister of attempting to establish a joint system to run state affairs with then-ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon outside constitutional bounds and exercising veto power over a special probe bill on Yoon. Han calls both accusations unreasonable.

The Constitutional Court has yet to notify a sentencing date on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

Given that Han's ruling is on Monday, some believe a verdict on Yoon's case could come later in the week.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] PM IMPEACHMENT RULING ON MONDAY
    • 입력 2025-03-21 16:03:08
    • 수정2025-03-21 16:05:01
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Constitutional Court will announce its verdict on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment next Monday. It comes 87 days after a motion to impeach him passed in parliament. This decision precedes the pending judgment on President Yoon Suk Yeol, even though his impeachment began earlier.

[REPORT]
The Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling on the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at 10 a.m. next Monday.

It comes 87 days after a motion to impeach him passed in parliament.

Woo Won-shik / National Assembly speaker (Dec. 27)
This is a motion to impeach Prime Minister Han Duck-soo approved by a majority of Assembly members.

The impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol was approved 13 days faster
but the court has reached a decision on Prime Minister Han's case first.

It marks the first ruling on a senior official who's been impeached or referred to a criminal trial over the December 3 martial law bid.

The National Assembly impeachment panel accuses Han of aiding and abetting martial law and refusing to appoint Constitutional Court justice nominees.

Han has said that he opposed the martial law decree at the time.

As for the nominees, he believed it was not appropriate for an acting president to make the appointment.

Han Duck-soo / Prime Minister (Feb. 19)
I was not aware of the president's plans in advance. I also did my best to persuade him to change his mind.

The Assembly also accuses the suspended prime minister of attempting to establish a joint system to run state affairs with then-ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon outside constitutional bounds and exercising veto power over a special probe bill on Yoon. Han calls both accusations unreasonable.

The Constitutional Court has yet to notify a sentencing date on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

Given that Han's ruling is on Monday, some believe a verdict on Yoon's case could come later in the week.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

야 5당, 최상목 탄핵안 발의…여 “국정 파괴<br> 테러리즘” 강력 반발

야 5당, 최상목 탄핵안 발의…여 “국정 파괴 테러리즘” 강력 반발
‘윤 체포 방해’ 김성훈 경호차장 구속 기로

‘윤 체포 방해’ 김성훈 경호차장 구속 기로
의대 교수협 제기 ‘의대 증원 <br>취소’ 소송 1심 각하

의대 교수협 제기 ‘의대 증원 취소’ 소송 1심 각하
[단독] 검찰, ‘명태균 의혹’ 김종인 전 국민의힘 비대위원장 소환조사

[단독] 검찰, ‘명태균 의혹’ 김종인 전 국민의힘 비대위원장 소환조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.