[News Today] PM IMPEACHMENT RULING ON MONDAY

입력 2025-03-21 16:03:08 수정 2025-03-21 16:05:01 News Today





[LEAD]

The Constitutional Court will announce its verdict on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment next Monday. It comes 87 days after a motion to impeach him passed in parliament. This decision precedes the pending judgment on President Yoon Suk Yeol, even though his impeachment began earlier.



[REPORT]

The Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling on the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at 10 a.m. next Monday.



It comes 87 days after a motion to impeach him passed in parliament.



Woo Won-shik / National Assembly speaker (Dec. 27)

This is a motion to impeach Prime Minister Han Duck-soo approved by a majority of Assembly members.



The impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol was approved 13 days faster

but the court has reached a decision on Prime Minister Han's case first.



It marks the first ruling on a senior official who's been impeached or referred to a criminal trial over the December 3 martial law bid.



The National Assembly impeachment panel accuses Han of aiding and abetting martial law and refusing to appoint Constitutional Court justice nominees.



Han has said that he opposed the martial law decree at the time.



As for the nominees, he believed it was not appropriate for an acting president to make the appointment.



Han Duck-soo / Prime Minister (Feb. 19)

I was not aware of the president's plans in advance. I also did my best to persuade him to change his mind.



The Assembly also accuses the suspended prime minister of attempting to establish a joint system to run state affairs with then-ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon outside constitutional bounds and exercising veto power over a special probe bill on Yoon. Han calls both accusations unreasonable.



The Constitutional Court has yet to notify a sentencing date on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.



Given that Han's ruling is on Monday, some believe a verdict on Yoon's case could come later in the week.