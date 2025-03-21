[News Today] “EFFORTS TO RESOLVE ‘SENSITIVE COUNTRY’”
입력 2025.03.21 (16:03) 수정 2025.03.21 (16:05)
The government says Seoul and Washington have agreed to work together to swiftly resolve the issue surrounding Korea's designation as a sensitive country in line with due procedure.
According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Minister Ahn Duk-geun and U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright held a meeting to discuss the matter in Washington D.C. on March 20th local time.
Ahn says during his visit he was able to confirm the two nations' commitment to solve the issue of sensitive country designation, and bolster the momentum for bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.
During the meeting, the two sides also agreed to hold regular government dialogues on energy policy.
- 입력 2025-03-21 16:03:33
- 수정2025-03-21 16:05:08
