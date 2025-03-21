[News Today] ASSEMBLY APPROVES PENSION REFORM

[LEAD]

After 18 years, a consensus on national pension reform has been reached, leading to the passage of the revised National Pension Act yesterday. Rates for contributions and income replacements will rise, and a special committee for further reforms has also been established.



[REPORT]

The ruling and opposition parties eventually reached an agreement on a bill to reform the nation's state pension fund.



The agreement then quickly passed a plenary session of the National Assembly after being approved by parliamentary committees on health and welfare as well as legislation and judiciary affairs.



Woo Won-shik / National Assembly speaker

I declare the approval of the bill.



This marks the first overhaul of the state pension fund in 18 years.



Under the reform, the pension contribution rate will jump by 13 percent and the income replacement rate will go up to 43 percent.



A credit system will be expanded to acknowledge and add military service and childbirth to the period of paying pension premiums.



The reform also includes measures to support low-income, regional subscribers.



Another bill on the formation of a special committee on the structural reform of the state pension fund scheme was also approved.



The special committee will consist of six members each from the People Power Party and the Democratic Party with one person from a non-negotiating organization.

The rival parties agreed to approve the special committee proposal.



But some lawmakers voiced opposition to the reform, calling it insufficient.



Chun Jong-duk/ Progressive Party

Pension contribution will increase sharply with a smaller rise in pension benefits.



Joo Ho-young /People Power Party

If an automatic adjustment system is not in place, next generations will have to pay nearly 40 percent of their income in pension premiums.



Acting President Choi Sang-mok said that it is meaningful to overhaul the pension system for the first time in 18 years.



But at the same time, he stressed the need to introduce an automatic adjustment mechanism and push for a structural reform of the state pension scheme in order to ensure the sustainability of the fund.



The presidential office welcomed the agreement, which it described as an important starting point for pension reform. It also expressed hope that rival parties will soon agree on the structural reform of the state pension scheme.