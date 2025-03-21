News Today

[News Today] RAMYEON PRICES HIT 1,000 WON

입력 2025.03.21 (16:04) 수정 2025.03.21 (16:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Instant ramyeon, a common food for the people, have reached the 1,000 won mark per packet. Nongshim's Shin Ramyeon has already increased to this price, and next month, Otoki will also raise its prices.

[REPORT]
The ramyeon instant noodles have remained an essential grocery item for its practicality.

But consumers these days are hesitant about its purchase.

Park Kyung-ok / Seoul resident
It's too expensive. I'm hesitant to buy them. I think twice before buying something.

Otoki has decided to raise prices of its ramyeon products next month.

The company will raise the price of its signature product, the Jin Ramen, by about 10% to 790 won (about 50 cents).

Prices of 16 different products will be increased by 7.5% on average.

Kang Du-wi / Otoki
It was inevitable due to soaring prices of imported ingredients, farm produce.

Otoki is the second to raise the prices of ramyeon after Nongshim, which began
implementing higher prices on March 17.

Nongshim has raised the price of the Shin Ramyeon from 950 won (65 cents) to 1,000 won (68 cents). In all, the company has increased the prices of 17 items by 7.2% on average.

Due to pressure coming from the government, with the deputy prime minister personally stepping in, prices were cut two years ago. Now, they've reverted to it's previous price point.

Lim Jong-ik / Nongshim
We've endured pressure to raise prices by cutting costs and enhancing efficiency.
But before business conditions deteriorate further, we have to raise prices.

Although prices of ramyeon have little impact on perceived prices compared to bread, snacks, or coffee, they are monitored by the government because of their symbolic meaning, seen as the food of the people.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] RAMYEON PRICES HIT 1,000 WON
    • 입력 2025-03-21 16:04:01
    • 수정2025-03-21 16:05:25
    News Today

[LEAD]
Instant ramyeon, a common food for the people, have reached the 1,000 won mark per packet. Nongshim's Shin Ramyeon has already increased to this price, and next month, Otoki will also raise its prices.

[REPORT]
The ramyeon instant noodles have remained an essential grocery item for its practicality.

But consumers these days are hesitant about its purchase.

Park Kyung-ok / Seoul resident
It's too expensive. I'm hesitant to buy them. I think twice before buying something.

Otoki has decided to raise prices of its ramyeon products next month.

The company will raise the price of its signature product, the Jin Ramen, by about 10% to 790 won (about 50 cents).

Prices of 16 different products will be increased by 7.5% on average.

Kang Du-wi / Otoki
It was inevitable due to soaring prices of imported ingredients, farm produce.

Otoki is the second to raise the prices of ramyeon after Nongshim, which began
implementing higher prices on March 17.

Nongshim has raised the price of the Shin Ramyeon from 950 won (65 cents) to 1,000 won (68 cents). In all, the company has increased the prices of 17 items by 7.2% on average.

Due to pressure coming from the government, with the deputy prime minister personally stepping in, prices were cut two years ago. Now, they've reverted to it's previous price point.

Lim Jong-ik / Nongshim
We've endured pressure to raise prices by cutting costs and enhancing efficiency.
But before business conditions deteriorate further, we have to raise prices.

Although prices of ramyeon have little impact on perceived prices compared to bread, snacks, or coffee, they are monitored by the government because of their symbolic meaning, seen as the food of the people.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

야 5당, 최상목 탄핵안 발의…여 “국정 파괴<br> 테러리즘” 강력 반발

야 5당, 최상목 탄핵안 발의…여 “국정 파괴 테러리즘” 강력 반발
‘윤 체포 방해’ 김성훈 경호차장 구속 기로

‘윤 체포 방해’ 김성훈 경호차장 구속 기로
의대 교수협 제기 ‘의대 증원 <br>취소’ 소송 1심 각하

의대 교수협 제기 ‘의대 증원 취소’ 소송 1심 각하
[단독] 검찰, ‘명태균 의혹’ 김종인 전 국민의힘 비대위원장 소환조사

[단독] 검찰, ‘명태균 의혹’ 김종인 전 국민의힘 비대위원장 소환조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.