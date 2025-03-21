[News Today] DEATHS IN WELFARE BLIND SPOT
입력 2025.03.21 (16:04) 수정 2025.03.21 (16:05)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
In Seoul, a man in his fifties was found dead, suspected of dying alone. He had sought help at a community center, but was turned away due to insufficient funds, a fact only recently uncovered.
[REPORT]
This residential building is just 200 meters away from an upscale area in southern Seoul.
Police received a report about a tenant who lived in a semi-basement flat of the building that could not be reached for months.
After arriving in the house, police found the tenant dead at the scene.
Neighbor/
He would pass by us without ever greeting us. He did not get along with the residents.
The man in his 50s surnamed Kim had failed to pay rent and utility bills for around three to four months.
Last year, the local community service center informed Kim of an emergency welfare assistance system. But it was discovered that he was not given the aid.
Official at Sinsa-dong Community Service Center/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
At the time, there were instructions to check welfare blind spots, identify those living in semi-basement or rooftop flats. So he was selected as a beneficiary.
Based on available information it was found that Kim who was jobless for six months, visited the community service center last January. But his request was turned down citing lack of budget at that time.
But just a few hours later, a budget for him was allocated. But by then he had already left the center.
In another similar case, a man in his 60s, a welfare recipient, was found dead in a multi-unit house in Eunpyeong-gu District, Seoul,
Over the past three years, more than 3,000 were reported to have died alone annually.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] DEATHS IN WELFARE BLIND SPOT
-
- 입력 2025-03-21 16:04:14
- 수정2025-03-21 16:05:34
[LEAD]
In Seoul, a man in his fifties was found dead, suspected of dying alone. He had sought help at a community center, but was turned away due to insufficient funds, a fact only recently uncovered.
[REPORT]
This residential building is just 200 meters away from an upscale area in southern Seoul.
Police received a report about a tenant who lived in a semi-basement flat of the building that could not be reached for months.
After arriving in the house, police found the tenant dead at the scene.
Neighbor/
He would pass by us without ever greeting us. He did not get along with the residents.
The man in his 50s surnamed Kim had failed to pay rent and utility bills for around three to four months.
Last year, the local community service center informed Kim of an emergency welfare assistance system. But it was discovered that he was not given the aid.
Official at Sinsa-dong Community Service Center/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
At the time, there were instructions to check welfare blind spots, identify those living in semi-basement or rooftop flats. So he was selected as a beneficiary.
Based on available information it was found that Kim who was jobless for six months, visited the community service center last January. But his request was turned down citing lack of budget at that time.
But just a few hours later, a budget for him was allocated. But by then he had already left the center.
In another similar case, a man in his 60s, a welfare recipient, was found dead in a multi-unit house in Eunpyeong-gu District, Seoul,
Over the past three years, more than 3,000 were reported to have died alone annually.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.