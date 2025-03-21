[News Today] JEJUDO SPRING BLOSSOMS

[LEAD]

Yesterday marked the start of spring, known as the chunbun. In Jejudo Island, the first region in Korea to welcome spring, the flowers are blooming vibrantly.



[REPORT]

Yellow rape blossoms sway at the foot of Sanbangsan Mountain against the backdrop of blue sky and the emerald ocean.



Thanks to the warm spring sunshine, they are now in full bloom.



Couples who are to get married soon create unforgettable memories on their first trip to Jeju.



Kwon Yi-jae, Kim Bo-min / Tourists

We came here to look at the rape blossoms. They're in full bloom now. We want to take many pictures and enjoy spring.



People enjoy the warm spring weather in a field of myriad yellow flowers.



Donning lighter clothing, families are out having a great time together.



Chung Byung-min/ Wonju resident

It's still winter in Wonju because of heavy snow. But here, spring is in full swing.

We want to enjoy spring in Jeju.



White narcissuses are blooming after long hibernation.



Red tulip buds wait for their turn to bloom.



Plum blossoms also herald the arrival of spring.



Jeon Je-shik / Pyeongchang-gun resident

When we were leaving Pyeongchang, it was snowing there. But it's already spring on Jeju, with flowers blooming.



Some cherry blossom trees have also started flowering on Jeju, but they are not expected to be in full bloom until late March.



Now that the cold spell is gone, spring is finally on its way.