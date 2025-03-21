[News Today] JEJUDO SPRING BLOSSOMS
입력 2025.03.21 (16:04) 수정 2025.03.21 (16:05)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Yesterday marked the start of spring, known as the chunbun. In Jejudo Island, the first region in Korea to welcome spring, the flowers are blooming vibrantly.
[REPORT]
Yellow rape blossoms sway at the foot of Sanbangsan Mountain against the backdrop of blue sky and the emerald ocean.
Thanks to the warm spring sunshine, they are now in full bloom.
Couples who are to get married soon create unforgettable memories on their first trip to Jeju.
Kwon Yi-jae, Kim Bo-min / Tourists
We came here to look at the rape blossoms. They're in full bloom now. We want to take many pictures and enjoy spring.
People enjoy the warm spring weather in a field of myriad yellow flowers.
Donning lighter clothing, families are out having a great time together.
Chung Byung-min/ Wonju resident
It's still winter in Wonju because of heavy snow. But here, spring is in full swing.
We want to enjoy spring in Jeju.
White narcissuses are blooming after long hibernation.
Red tulip buds wait for their turn to bloom.
Plum blossoms also herald the arrival of spring.
Jeon Je-shik / Pyeongchang-gun resident
When we were leaving Pyeongchang, it was snowing there. But it's already spring on Jeju, with flowers blooming.
Some cherry blossom trees have also started flowering on Jeju, but they are not expected to be in full bloom until late March.
Now that the cold spell is gone, spring is finally on its way.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] JEJUDO SPRING BLOSSOMS
-
- 입력 2025-03-21 16:04:41
- 수정2025-03-21 16:05:53
[LEAD]
Yesterday marked the start of spring, known as the chunbun. In Jejudo Island, the first region in Korea to welcome spring, the flowers are blooming vibrantly.
[REPORT]
Yellow rape blossoms sway at the foot of Sanbangsan Mountain against the backdrop of blue sky and the emerald ocean.
Thanks to the warm spring sunshine, they are now in full bloom.
Couples who are to get married soon create unforgettable memories on their first trip to Jeju.
Kwon Yi-jae, Kim Bo-min / Tourists
We came here to look at the rape blossoms. They're in full bloom now. We want to take many pictures and enjoy spring.
People enjoy the warm spring weather in a field of myriad yellow flowers.
Donning lighter clothing, families are out having a great time together.
Chung Byung-min/ Wonju resident
It's still winter in Wonju because of heavy snow. But here, spring is in full swing.
We want to enjoy spring in Jeju.
White narcissuses are blooming after long hibernation.
Red tulip buds wait for their turn to bloom.
Plum blossoms also herald the arrival of spring.
Jeon Je-shik / Pyeongchang-gun resident
When we were leaving Pyeongchang, it was snowing there. But it's already spring on Jeju, with flowers blooming.
Some cherry blossom trees have also started flowering on Jeju, but they are not expected to be in full bloom until late March.
Now that the cold spell is gone, spring is finally on its way.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.