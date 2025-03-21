Wildfire spreads, evacuation ordered

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We will connect to the disaster broadcasting studio to check the wildfire situation.



Reporter Lee Jeong-hoon, can we first look at the map to see how the wildfire is spreading?



[Reporter]



Yes, I will explain while looking at the wildfire situation map provided by the Korea Forest Service.



The area on the left is where the wildfire first broke out.



The red line indicates areas where flames are still present.



The yellow line marks areas where the fire has been extinguished.



However, there are still many more areas marked by the red line where flames remain.



Currently, the fire suppression rate is only about 10%.



Additionally, you can see that the wildfire has spread sporadically.



Due to strong winds, embers have been carried to other mountains, causing a phenomenon known as 'spotting.'



The steep terrain, close to 30 degrees, combined with strong winds has led to the rapid spread of the wildfire.



The problem is that the flames have not yet been contained.



There are CCTV cameras installed near the area where the wildfire first occurred.



Let's check the current situation.



You can still see flames along the mountain ridge.



It was hoped that the flames could be contained by helicopter operations before sunset, but as night fell and helicopters withdrew, the embers have reignited.



Since we have not been able to contain the head of the fire, the overall suppression of the wildfire is currently quite challenging.



[Anchor]



An evacuation order has also been issued.



Which areas are affected?



[Reporter]



Yes, today (3.21), the wildfire has spread across the mountain peak, driven by strong southwesterly winds.



However, there are residential areas and factories on the opposite side.



Let's take a closer look at the areas facing risk.



The area on the right is Gukdong Village.



The left is Jeomdong Village.



As you can see, the red line, which indicates the flames, has spread right up to the front of the village.



The Sangcheon County Office has sent disaster text messages urging residents of Gukdong, Jeomdong, Wonri, and Seosin villages to evacuate to the Wonri Village Hall, Yeonhwa Village Hall, and the Korea Institute of Seonbi Culture.



The approach of the wildfire towards these villages can also be confirmed through CCTV.



The bright area visible is where the factories and villages are located.



The flames have spread across the mountain peak to this vicinity.



The forestry and firefighting authorities are establishing a defensive line between the flames and the villages to prevent the fire from spreading to the villages.



Strong winds are also forecasted tomorrow (3.22) for the area where the wildfire occurred.



Residents in the evacuated areas who have not yet evacuated should do so immediately, and nearby residents are also advised to monitor the wildfire situation.



This has been a report from the disaster broadcasting studio.



