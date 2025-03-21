News 9

DP leads Choi impeachment

[Anchor]

Five opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, have proposed an impeachment motion against Acting President Choi Sang-mok.

This is the thirtieth since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol government.

They argue that Acting President Choi is undermining constitutional order by not appointing the Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.

First, reporter Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

The five opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, have proposed an impeachment motion against Acting President Choi Sang-mok.

This comes just one day after they announced the start of the impeachment process.

[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party Senior Vice Floor Leader: "The National Assembly must correct the blatant disregard and undermining of the Constitutional Court..."]

They specified four reasons: complicity in insurrection related to martial law, failure to appoint nominee Ma Eun-hyuk, refusal to recommend a special prosecutor candidate, and more.

In particular, they emphasized that despite multiple opportunities given to appoint nominee Ma, Acting President Choi ultimately refused and must be held accountable for violating constitutional order.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Establishing the principle that those who violate constitutional order will be punished is the way to restore constitutional order."]

However, it remains uncertain whether the impeachment motion will proceed to a vote.

A plenary session is scheduled for the 27th, but it is crucial whether Speaker Woo Won-shik will convene it immediately.

It is reported that Speaker Woo sympathizes with the reasons for the impeachment of Acting President Choi but is likely to decide on convening the plenary session after observing the rulings of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and President Yoon.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party has also reported Acting President Choi to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

They urged a thorough investigation, claiming that Acting President Choi was involved in the establishment of the Mi-r Foundation during his time at the Blue House ten years ago, contributing to state corruption.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

