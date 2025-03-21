PPP criticizes impeachment push

동영상 고정 취소

The People Power Party has poured out strong criticism, calling it terrorism that destroys the state, and has asked who the real insurrectionists are.



They have also created and released a collection of outrageous statements, claiming that the deception of DP Leader Lee Jae-myung, who emphasized people's livelihoods, has been revealed through this impeachment push.



Reporter Park Young-min has the story.



[Report]



The People Power Party harshly criticized the impeachment push against Acting President Choi, calling it an act of constitutional disorder and a vengeful impeachment.



They raised their voices, stating that it goes beyond personal intimidation of Acting President Choi and is an emotional revenge that aims to tear the entire country apart.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Representative Lee Jae-myung, who has four previous convictions and is facing 12 criminal charges, has completely entered the path of terrorism that destroys the state."]



As the return of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the diplomatic control tower, is anticipated, the PPP claimed that the opposition is now targeting the economy chief and questioned who is truly committing insurrection.



Criticism poured in, with comments such as “degenerate politics obsessed with eliminating judicial risks,” “a self-inflicted wound driven by presidential ambitions,” and “only an election nullification ruling can end this addiction to impeachment.”



[Lee Yang-soo/People Power Party Secretary General: "The politically motivated abuse of impeachment by exploiting a majority in parliament will ultimately lead to the public impeaching the Democratic Party."]



They stated that this impeachment has revealed Representative Lee's deceptive words and actions, and they have also created a 'collection of outrageous statements.'



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "It’s overwhelming to even track Lee’s two-faced political behavior. We must fully expose how he has deceived and misled the public."



The PPP also announced plans to countersue Lee Jae-myung for coercion, saying the Democratic Party’s report against Acting President Choi was essentially an attempt to force the appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk as minister.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



