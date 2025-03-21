Why DP seeks impeachment?

동영상 고정 취소

Yesterday (Mar. 20), with the announcement of the date for the impeachment ruling of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, there was much discussion about whether impeaching Acting President Choi is effective.



Within the Democratic Party, there were quite a few opinions advocating for caution, but the leadership immediately proposed the impeachment bill today (Mar. 21).



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun investigated why this decision was made.



[Report]



On March 19, a late-night general meeting of the Democratic Party was held to discuss the impeachment of Acting President Choi.



While there was no disagreement on holding him accountable for constitutional violations, many argued that caution was necessary considering the national confusion.



Given that previous impeachment attempts were dismissed one after another, they also had to consider the backlash from public opinion.



Nevertheless, the leadership's decision to proceed with impeachment was strengthened by the argument that they could no longer wait for Acting President Choi to delay the appointment of candidate Ma Eun-hyuk.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The ruling that he has an obligation to appoint a constitutional court justice has been ignored for three weeks now. If the highest public official disregards the constitution like this, can the order of this country be maintained...?"]



Even if Education Vice Minister Lee Ju-ho takes over as acting priesident due to Choi's impeachment, the appointment of candidate Ma cannot be guaranteed.



Additionally, the impeachment ruling for Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, which is approaching next Monday, will also be affected.



However, it seems that the consideration of whether to leave the unconstitutionality unaddressed if the impeachment of Acting President Choi is postponed for various reasons has also been reflected.



[Noh Jong-myeon/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "The focus should be more on whether the timing (for impeachment) is appropriate and whether the grounds for impeachment are sufficient."]



National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik is cautious about the presentation of the impeachment bill, but there is also hope that it cannot be completely ignored since it was jointly proposed by the five opposition parties.



The People Power Party pointed out that the Democratic Party's move towards an impractical impeachment is an attempt to overturn the situation through the appointment of candidate Ma, as the impeachment trial of the president is not proceeding as they wish.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



