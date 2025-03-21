Political scuffle at court

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The political battle in front of the Constitutional Court continued today (3.21) as politicians gathered to engage in public opinion warfare.



Both the ruling and opposition parties held press conferences around the same time, leading to a scuffle over spots once again.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.



[Report]



Early in the morning, lawmakers from both parties gathered in front of the Constitutional Court, leading to a struggle for spots.



[Cho Bae-sook/People Power Party Member: "We have been waiting since 8:30. The event was held at 8:30."]



[Kim Won-i/Democratic Party Member: "We have scheduled ours for 9:20."]



The scuffle arose as the press conference times overlapped.



["If you don't step aside, it will be disruptive for both sides. (Who exactly is being disruptive? Seriously.)"]



Ultimately, press conferences with different placards were held simultaneously.



["Dismiss the impeachment, dismiss the impeachment."]



["We are waiting for his removal."]



The People Power Party urged for the illegal impeachment of the president to be dismissed.



[Kim Gi-hyeon/People Power Party Member: "Since the truth of the impeachment conspiracy and insurrection has clearly emerged, it is only natural that (the impeachment of the president) is dismissed."]



They also demanded dismissal of the impeachment case against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Member: "The impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is a manifestation of the Democratic Party's impeachment addiction that has led to a paralysis of governance."]



Meanwhile, the Democratic Party called for the president’s immediate removal.



[Kwon Hyang-yup/Democratic Party Member: "Even one day sooner—President Yoon’s removal is essential for people's livelihoods and national interest."]



They also repeatedly pointed out that the ruling on President Yoon is being delayed compared to that of Prime Minister Han.



[Lim Mi-ae/Democratic Party Member: "The court simply needs to determine whether the martial law declaration was constitutional or not. Does it really take this long to make that judgment?"]



Lawmakers from both parties will continue to alternate protests in front of the Constitutional Court tomorrow (3.22), which is a weekend, as they engage in the public opinion battle over impeachment.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



