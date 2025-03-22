Medical students returning

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (3.21) is the deadline for some medical students to return from their leave of absence.



As the medical students have been on collective leave for over a year, the lecture halls we visited were filled with a sense of silence.



While the deans of the medical schools stated that a significant number of students are returning, they did not disclose specific numbers.



This is Lee Soo-min reporting.



[Report]



On the last day to apply for returning from leave, some classes were held at the medical school.



A few students were attending the classes, but the large lecture halls still appeared empty.



No large-scale return movement wasobserved.



[Yonsei University Medical Student/Voice Altered: "Most are just applying for leave without registering."]



Yonsei University, Korea University, and Kyungpook National University, which had the return deadline today, were busy until the last minute.



In addition to the appeal for students to return, they also sent a warning message stating that students would not be able to re-enroll if they were expelled.



Students are also feeling the anxiety that the risks of being held back or expelled could become a reality.



[Korea University Medical Student/Voice Altered: "I'm just thinking about it. Everyone is contemplating... They are all aware of the risks involved."]



The deans of 40 medical schools nationwide stated that "there is a meaningful change in the atmosphere at universities that have reached the registration deadline" and "a significant number of students are returning."



In response to KBS's inquiry about the scale of the return, one medical school dean said, "To solve the problem, the atmosphere is more important than the facts," and added, "Even if the application for return is closed, I will not disclose the numbers."



As the deadlines for medical students to return are approaching at the end of this month, the atmosphere at each university is very sensitive.



One medical school even issued a notice stating, "We will call students by their nicknames instead of their names" and "We will attach window films to the classroom windows."



The Ministry of Education also stated that it would not receive information on the number of returning students from each university and would monitor the students' movements until the end of this month.



This is Lee Soo-min from KBS News.



