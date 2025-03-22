News 9

Gov't warns no return no cut

[Anchor]

The court has ruled that there are no issues with the medical school expansion policy, and the government has reaffirmed its position that if medical students do not return by the end of this month, the number of medical school admissions for next year will be increased to 5,058.

They stated that if students only register and then take another leave of absence, it will not be recognized as a return to classes.

Continuing with Jeong Yeon-wook's report.

[Report]

The government had stated that it would reduce the number of medical school admissions for next year to the pre-expansion level of 3,058, based on the premise of the return of students on leave.

[Lee Ju-ho/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education/Mar. 7: "If medical students do not return by the end of March, the plan to revert the 2026 admissions quota to the 2024 level, as suggested by university presidents, will be withdrawn."

As the first deadline for return approaches, there are predictions that many medical students will register and then refuse to attend classes to avoid expulsion.

In response, a Ministry of Education official stated, "Registering and then briefly returning to take another leave of absence will not be allowed," emphasizing that a leave of absence after registration will not be recognized as a return.

If the number of returning medical students remains minimal and large-scale failures and expulsions become a reality, the number of medical school admissions for next year will revert to the increased 5,058 as previously announced by the government.

There is a strong sentiment within the government that vacant spots due to expulsions can be filled with transfer students at each university.

[Kim Hong-soon/Medical Education Support Officer, Ministry of Education/Mar. 20/KBS Current Affairs: "When there are vacancies, universities can independently decide on transfers according to their school rules. Although rare, medical schools have previously filled spots this way when students left."]

Deans of medical schools nationwide have stated, "The idea of filling medical schools with transfers after expulsion is misinformation," and have repeatedly urged students to return.

Given that medical student organizations have warned that they will explore all means, including lawsuits, if they face unfair treatment such as expulsion, the medical school crisis that has lasted over a year is now at a critical turning point.

This is Jeong Yeon-wook from KBS News.

