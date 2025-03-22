News 9

Judicial Super Week looming

[Anchor]

Next week, verdicts that have captured the public's attention will follow.

On Monday, there will be the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and on Wednesday, the ruling on the appeal of Representative Lee Jae-myung regarding election law.

If the verdict for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial is also scheduled, it will truly be a judicial super week.

Reporter Lee Won-hee has the details.

[Report]

The Constitutional Court initially stated that it would prioritize the impeachment trial of President Yoon over other cases.

[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice/Dec. 27, 2024: "The presidential impeachment case is more important than any other case, of course. It is not about handling cases in order, but rather addressing the most urgent and pressing cases first."]

However, the ruling date for Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's case, which was impeached 13 days later than President Yoon, has been set first.

Next week, significant criminal trials will overlap, leading to the term 'judicial super week' being used.

The ruling for Prime Minister Han's case will be announced on Monday, while at a similar time, the second preparatory hearing for President Yoon's 'leader of insurrection' charges will be held at the Seoul Central District Court.

Two days later, on Wednesday, the Seoul High Court will deliver the ruling on the second trial regarding the Public Official Election Act for Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.

The schedule for the highly anticipated ruling on President Yoon's impeachment case remains unclear.

The Constitutional Court has stated, "Only the case of Prime Minister Han will be announced on the 24th," but it is rare for major cases to be announced on consecutive days, so the possibility of Yoon's ruling on the 25th is also low.

On the day of President Yoon's verdict, middle and high schools around the Constitutional Court are expected to close, and there are analyses suggesting that the possibility of a ruling on the 26th, when the high school academic assessment is held, is also low.

Ultimately, some predict that the ruling may not come until after the 27th.

However, the Constitutional Court has stated that it will not factor in other criminal trial schedules or surrounding factors when setting the date for the impeachment ruling.

With major trials following one after another, the Constitutional Court and the Seoul Government Complex plan to strengthen access procedures and security next week.

KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

