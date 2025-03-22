News 9

Sancheong forest fire rages on

입력 2025.03.22 (00:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This afternoon (3.21), a forest fire broke out in Sicheon-myeon, Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam, and firefighting efforts have been ongoing for over 5 hours.

The forestry authorities have currently issued a Level 3 response to the forest fire.

As night falls, the firefighting efforts are facing difficulties.

Let's connect to our reporter on the scene.

Reporter Kim Hyo-kyung, what is the current situation?

[Report]

Although it has gotten dark, the area around the mountain where the fire broke out is completely covered in smoke.

Even nearby villages are filled with a pungent smell, and ash is blowing in.

The flames spreading along the distant mountain ridge can also be seen.

The fire started around 3:30 PM today in the hillside of Sincheon-ri, Sicheon-myeon, Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam.

The flames have been ongoing for over 5 hours.

The Korea Forest Service issued a Level 2 response at 6:10 PM, about 2 hours after the fire started, and immediately upgraded it to Level 3 at 6:40 PM.

A Level 3 response is issued when the expected damage area is over 100 hectares, or when strong winds of over 7 m/s are blowing, or when it is expected to take more than 24 hours to extinguish the fire.

Currently, the firefighting rate is about 10%, and the flames have not yet been contained.

The Korea Forest Service has reported that the affected area is estimated to be 120 hectares, with the remaining length of the fire at 8.6 km.

Although over 20 helicopters have been deployed, they have all withdrawn as night has fallen, and about 90 firefighting vehicles and over 500 personnel are engaged in nighttime firefighting operations.

Currently, a nearby weather observation station is seeing a weak wind of 1.6 m/s, but strong winds are blowing at the fire site, making firefighting efforts difficult.

Following the outbreak of the fire, 50 residents from nearby villages have evacuated to community centers, and there have been no reported casualties so far.

This has been KBS News' Kim Hyo-kyung reporting from the forest fire site in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Sancheong forest fire rages on
    • 입력 2025-03-22 00:41:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

This afternoon (3.21), a forest fire broke out in Sicheon-myeon, Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam, and firefighting efforts have been ongoing for over 5 hours.

The forestry authorities have currently issued a Level 3 response to the forest fire.

As night falls, the firefighting efforts are facing difficulties.

Let's connect to our reporter on the scene.

Reporter Kim Hyo-kyung, what is the current situation?

[Report]

Although it has gotten dark, the area around the mountain where the fire broke out is completely covered in smoke.

Even nearby villages are filled with a pungent smell, and ash is blowing in.

The flames spreading along the distant mountain ridge can also be seen.

The fire started around 3:30 PM today in the hillside of Sincheon-ri, Sicheon-myeon, Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam.

The flames have been ongoing for over 5 hours.

The Korea Forest Service issued a Level 2 response at 6:10 PM, about 2 hours after the fire started, and immediately upgraded it to Level 3 at 6:40 PM.

A Level 3 response is issued when the expected damage area is over 100 hectares, or when strong winds of over 7 m/s are blowing, or when it is expected to take more than 24 hours to extinguish the fire.

Currently, the firefighting rate is about 10%, and the flames have not yet been contained.

The Korea Forest Service has reported that the affected area is estimated to be 120 hectares, with the remaining length of the fire at 8.6 km.

Although over 20 helicopters have been deployed, they have all withdrawn as night has fallen, and about 90 firefighting vehicles and over 500 personnel are engaged in nighttime firefighting operations.

Currently, a nearby weather observation station is seeing a weak wind of 1.6 m/s, but strong winds are blowing at the fire site, making firefighting efforts difficult.

Following the outbreak of the fire, 50 residents from nearby villages have evacuated to community centers, and there have been no reported casualties so far.

This has been KBS News' Kim Hyo-kyung reporting from the forest fire site in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam.
김효경
김효경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경남 산청 ‘산불 3단계’ 발령…주민 대피

경남 산청 ‘산불 3단계’ 발령…주민 대피
‘윤 체포 방해’ 혐의 김성훈 이광우 구속영장 기각

‘윤 체포 방해’ 혐의 김성훈 이광우 구속영장 기각
야, 최상목 탄핵안 발의…“헌재 능멸 바로잡겠다”

야, 최상목 탄핵안 발의…“헌재 능멸 바로잡겠다”
여 “국정 파괴 테러…나라 절단내겠다는 보복”

여 “국정 파괴 테러…나라 절단내겠다는 보복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.