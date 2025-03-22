Sancheong forest fire rages on

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This afternoon (3.21), a forest fire broke out in Sicheon-myeon, Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam, and firefighting efforts have been ongoing for over 5 hours.



The forestry authorities have currently issued a Level 3 response to the forest fire.



As night falls, the firefighting efforts are facing difficulties.



Let's connect to our reporter on the scene.



Reporter Kim Hyo-kyung, what is the current situation?



[Report]



Although it has gotten dark, the area around the mountain where the fire broke out is completely covered in smoke.



Even nearby villages are filled with a pungent smell, and ash is blowing in.



The flames spreading along the distant mountain ridge can also be seen.



The fire started around 3:30 PM today in the hillside of Sincheon-ri, Sicheon-myeon, Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam.



The flames have been ongoing for over 5 hours.



The Korea Forest Service issued a Level 2 response at 6:10 PM, about 2 hours after the fire started, and immediately upgraded it to Level 3 at 6:40 PM.



A Level 3 response is issued when the expected damage area is over 100 hectares, or when strong winds of over 7 m/s are blowing, or when it is expected to take more than 24 hours to extinguish the fire.



Currently, the firefighting rate is about 10%, and the flames have not yet been contained.



The Korea Forest Service has reported that the affected area is estimated to be 120 hectares, with the remaining length of the fire at 8.6 km.



Although over 20 helicopters have been deployed, they have all withdrawn as night has fallen, and about 90 firefighting vehicles and over 500 personnel are engaged in nighttime firefighting operations.



Currently, a nearby weather observation station is seeing a weak wind of 1.6 m/s, but strong winds are blowing at the fire site, making firefighting efforts difficult.



Following the outbreak of the fire, 50 residents from nearby villages have evacuated to community centers, and there have been no reported casualties so far.



This has been KBS News' Kim Hyo-kyung reporting from the forest fire site in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!