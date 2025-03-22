News 9

Egg shortage hits U.S.

[Anchor]

Due to avian influenza, egg prices in the United States are rising day by day.

Egg thefts and smuggling are rampant.

In a hurry, the U.S. government has requested assistance not only from South Korea but also from Denmark, which it previously pressured to sell Greenland.

Reporter Kim Yang-soon has the story.

[Report]

In a supermarket in the U.S., the egg shelf is completely empty.

A dozen eggs costs $6.49, nearly 10,000 won, but they are hard to come by.

Restaurants are charging an additional $2, or about 3,000 won, for egg dishes.

Egg thefts are occurring across the U.S., and egg smuggling at the borders is more prevalent than drug smuggling.

This is because last year, 160 million laying hens were culled due to avian influenza, making egg supply difficult.

[Dwayne Jones/Farmer at Jones Family Farm: "Eggs are like gold right now."]

As Easter, a time of high egg consumption, approaches next month, the U.S. government announced it would import more eggs from South Korea.

Earlier this month, the state of Georgia imported 20 tons of eggs from a farm in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, and plans to expand the supply.

[Brooke Rollins/U.S. Secretary of Agriculture/Feb. 26: "We're talking to 3 or 4 countries right now about getting between 70 and 100 million eggs into the country in the next month or two."]

The farm has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and stated that it initially received an order for 800 tons of egg exports and plans to coordinate with nearby farms for supply.

The U.S. has also requested egg exports from Denmark, which previously had conflicts with President Trump over Greenland.

However, Denmark is reportedly hesitant, citing a shortage of supply due to avian influenza.

This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.

