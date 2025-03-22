Stage 3 wildfire in Sancheong

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A large forest fire has broken out in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam Province.



It has been ongoing for over five hours as of now.



The forestry authorities have issued the highest level of response, Stage 3, and are currently working to extinguish the fire.



Let's connect to the scene.



Reporter Kim Hyo-kyung, it seems difficult to extinguish the fire as it is getting dark.



What is the situation?



[Report]



Although it has gotten dark, the area around the mountain where the fire broke out is completely covered in smoke.



The nearby village close to the fire is filled with a pungent smell, and ash is blowing in the air.



We can also see flames spreading along the mountain ridge in the distance.



The fire started around 3:30 PM today (Mar. 21) in the hillside of Sincheon-ri, Sichon-myeon, Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam Province.



The flames have been ongoing for over five hours.



The Korea Forest Service issued Stage 2 of the forest fire response at 6:10 PM, about two hours after the fire started, and immediately upgraded it to Stage 3 at 6:40 PM.



Stage 3 of the forest fire response is issued when the expected damage area is over 100 hectares, or when strong winds of over 7m/s are blowing, or when it is expected to take more than 24 hours to extinguish the fire.



Currently, the fire suppression rate is about 10%, and the flames have not yet been contained.



The Korea Forest Service has reported that the affected area is estimated to be 120 hectares, with the remaining length of the fire being 8.6 km.



The forestry authorities have deployed over 20 helicopters, but as the sun set, all helicopters have withdrawn, and more than 90 firefighting vehicles and about 500 personnel are conducting nighttime firefighting operations.



Currently, a weather observation station near the fire site is recording a weak wind speed of 1.6 m/s, but strong winds are blowing at the fire site, making it difficult to extinguish the flames.



As the fire broke out, 50 residents from nearby villages evacuated to community centers, and there have been no reported casualties so far.



KBS News, Kim Hyo-kyung, reporting from the forest fire site in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!