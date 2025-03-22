Med profs' lawsuit dismissed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A lawsuit filed by the Medical Professors Association of Korea requesting the cancellation of the decision to increase medical school admissions for 2025 has been dismissed by the court.



This is the first court ruling on the cancellation lawsuit filed by the medical community in response to the government's plan to increase medical school admissions.



Shin Hyun-wook reports.



[Report]



The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced last February that it would increase the medical school admission quota by 2,000 starting from the 2025 academic year.



[Cho Kyoo-hong/Minister of Health and Welfare/Feb. 2024: "If 2,000 additional students are admitted, it will result in a maximum of 10,000 medical professionals being produced over five years from 2031 to 2035."]



In response, the professors' association from 33 medical schools across the country filed a lawsuit against the Minister of Health and Welfare and the Minister of Education, requesting the cancellation of the admission increase decision.



After about a year, the Seoul Administrative Court dismissed the lawsuit filed by the medical school professors.



A dismissal is a decision that ends a trial without examining the content when the requirements for a lawsuit are not met.



The court determined that the announcement of the admission increase by the Minister of Health and Welfare was merely a public declaration of an internal decision and therefore difficult to consider as a 'disposition' subject to litigation.



Furthermore, the court found that even if the allocation of personnel by the Minister of Education were to be subject to the lawsuit, the medical school professors did not have standing to sue, meaning they lacked 'plaintiff eligibility' as they were not the direct subjects of the decision.



Last year, the court also dismissed multiple requests for injunctions filed by medical school professors, residents, and examinees, stating that they did not have standing as plaintiffs.



Only medical students were recognized as having standing, but their requests for injunctions were also rejected on the grounds that public welfare takes precedence over the damages they suffered.



This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



