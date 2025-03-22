KBS denies MBC claim

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Regarding MBC's report yesterday (3.20) that KBS had prior knowledge of the martial law announcement, KBS has repeatedly stated that it is completely unfounded.



KBS has also filed for mediation with the Press Arbitration Commission against MBC, which reported false information without verification.



KBS considers this matter serious as it could significantly undermine the credibility and fairness of public broadcasting, and has decided to respond strongly.



Reporter Kim Hye-joo reports.



[Report]



[MBC News Desk/Mar. 20: "There have already been suspicions that KBS's leadership received prior notice regarding the martial law..."]



KBS emphasized that the suspicions raised by MBC are not true.



As evidence, KBS presented the records of the news special programming from the day of the martial law on Dec. 3.



On the day of the martial law, KBS and other media outlets received a notification for a live broadcast of the government announcement at 9:18 PM, and at 10:17 PM, the news department requested the programming department to arrange a special broadcast.



Four minutes later, at 10:21 PM, the programming was decided, and just two minutes after that, the presidential address was aired.



At the same time, two other broadcasters also began to live broadcast the presidential address.



If they had prepared to broadcast the martial law address in advance, such a timeline would not be possible.



[MBC News Desk/Mar. 20: "Choi Jae-hyun, the then head of KBS News, who usually left work around 6 PM, hurried back to the company just before the 9 PM news started. It is reported that he mentioned it was related to security."]



KBS stated that Choi Jae-hyun o ften stayed at the company until the 9 PM news ended and would return to the company before the news started after finishing meetings outside the office.



They also emphasized that they only speculated that if there was an emergency announcement late at night, it might be related to North Korea, but never definitively stated it was about national security.



However, KBS criticized MBC for treating Choi’s movements that day as key evidence of prior knowledge of martial law, while failing to verify the facts with the individual involved—violating a basic principle of journalism.



KBS is taking this matter seriously and has applied for mediation with the Press Arbitration Commission.



This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.



