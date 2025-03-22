News 9

Power outage shuts down Heathrow

[Anchor]

London Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world, has closed due to a power outage.

The fire at a nearby substation is to blame.

Flight disruptions are affecting passengers on flights worldwide.

Our correspondent, Ahn Da-young, reports.

[Report]

A massive column of flames lights up the night sky, and black smoke fills the city.

Overnight, a fire broke out at the substation supplying electricity to London Heathrow Airport.

The substation fire has led to a power outage at Heathrow Airport, resulting in its closure for at least the entire day on Friday.

Heathrow Airport, a major gateway in Europe, is the second busiest hub airport in the world, serving an average of 200,000 passengers daily.

As a result of this fire, approximately 100 flights have been canceled, stranding passengers.

Flights from Incheon Airport to Heathrow have also been canceled.

Additionally, 120 flights have been rerouted to other airports in the UK or to France, Belgium, and Germany.

[Tyler Prieb/Passenger with canceled flight: "Yeah, it's tough. It's obviously a Friday, so I'll still get home tomorrow hopefully. It will just take me an extra day to get back to my wife and my daughter."]

The airport authorities have stated that significant disruptions are expected until airport operations can resume.

[Geoffrey Thomas/Aviation Expert: "There has to be a Plan B. There's no Plan B. I find it extraordinary that there's no capacity to, uh, to have another power source."]

This is the first closure of Heathrow Airport since the volcanic eruption in Iceland in 2010, which caused flight cancellations across Europe, marking 15 years.

Heathrow Airport operates about 1,300 flights daily across over 80 airlines on average.

This situation is expected to cause disruptions to flights worldwide for some time.

This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.

