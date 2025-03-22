NK's response to ROK-U.S. drills

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea has revealed scenes of its surface-to-air missile test launch and Chairman Kim Jong-un's inspection of the Nampo shipyard.



This appears to be a deliberate display of military power timed to coincide with the conclusion of the 11-day joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, and reporter Kim Gi-hwa investigates the underlying motives.



[Report]



A missile launched from the ground arcs through the air and explodes as if it intercepts a target.



This is a photo released by North Korea, claiming to have successfully tested its latest surface-to-air missile.



[Korean Central TV: "On March 20, we conducted a test launch to comprehensively assess the combat performance of the latest surface-to-air missile weapon system."]



The launch occurred yesterday (Mar. 21), which was the last day of the South Korea- U.S. joint military exercises that began on the 10th.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff assessed that North Korea first flew a target cruise missile near Oncheon County in Nampo and then conducted a launch test by intercepting it with a surface-to-air missile before declaring the end of the joint exercises.



The surface-to-air missile is considered a weapon of high strategic value for North Korea in response to the overwhelming air assets of South Korea and the United States.



North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong-un, who observed the missile launch, also visited the Nampo shipyard, a military vessel construction base, and ordered the enhancement of shipbuilding capabilities, which are key to naval power.



[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "They are sending a message that they are developing and advancing air defense capabilities and weapons of high strategic value that can at least respond to the U.S. without directly provoking it..."]



North Korea also threatened with 'lethal military means' and 'striking the origin' while condemning the joint U.S.-South Korea nuclear disarmament drills.



The government reiterated that North Korea's claims are absurd and emphasized that the joint military exercises are annual, defensive training aimed at deterring war and maintaining peace.



KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



