Putin aide meets Kim

[Anchor]



In the midst of North Korea's military activities, a close aide of Russian President Putin has visited North Korea and met with Chairman Kim Jong-un.



As discussions about ending the war in Ukraine have rapidly brought North Korea and Russia closer, reporter Jang Hyuk-jin analyzes what discussions may have taken place.



[Report]



Sergei Shoigu, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, known as "Putin's right-hand man," has arrived in Pyongyang.



He was welcomed by Vice Chairman Pak Jong-chon of the Workers' Party Central Military Commission and paid tribute at the Liberation Monument, a symbol of North Korea-Russia friendship.



Russian state media reported that Secretary Shoigu met with Chairman Kim Jong-un for about two hours to convey a message from President Putin.



During this meeting, Secretary Shoigu emphasized that Russia would adhere to the strategic partnership agreement signed between the two countries.



The two have met twice before, and each time significant issues, such as the deployment of North Korean troops, have been realized, leading to evaluations of Shoigu's role as "Putin's special envoy."



With discussions about ending the war in Ukraine underway, it seems they shared the current status of peace negotiations and discussed post-war issues.



Additionally, since the North Korean military has contributed to the recapture of Russia's Kursk region, discussions may have also included military technology transfers and support for reconstruction as compensation for the troop deployment.



[Hyun Seung-soo/Deputy Director of the Korea Institute for National Unification: "Many engineering units are currently dispatched, and there is a possibility that they will be involved in post-war reconstruction. Technologies ranging from ICBM re-entry technology to advanced military satellite technology, and even technologies needed for nuclear-powered submarines could be provided to North Korea..."]



It seems that the schedule for Chairman Kim's visit to Russia, invited for Russia's Victory Day in May, and the issue of repatriating North Korean military prisoners were also on the discussion table.



Recently, high-ranking officials have been traveling between the two countries, indicating a strengthening of ties between North Korea and Russia. Notably, the fact that a key figure visited North Korea immediately after the conclusion of the U.S.-South Korea joint exercises and the U.S.-South Korea-Japan military drills raises the possibility that military cooperation measures in response were discussed.



This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.



