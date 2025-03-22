News 9

Security aides await ruling

[Anchor]

Presidential Security Service Acting Chief Kim Seong-hoon and chief of the bodyguard division Lee Kwang-woo, who are accused of obstructing the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol, are at a crossroads of being detained.

This morning (3.21), a detention warrant hearing was held at the court.

We connect to our reporter at the Seoul Western District Court.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul, is the result of the examination still pending?

[Report]

Yes, it has been over 9 hours since the review ended.

Kim Seong-hoon and Lee Kwang-woo are waiting for the results at the police station detention center.

The two are accused of obstructing the execution of the first arrest warrant against President Yoon in January.

Kim denied the allegations repeatedly while attending the court.

[Kim Seong-hoon/Acting Chief of the Presidential Security Service: "(The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the police) unlawfully took control of the main gate and intruded. If they intruded, shouldn't we naturally stop them?"]

He claims it was "self-defense" against the "illegal execution of a warrant" by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which does not have the authority to investigate insurrection crimes.

Regarding the allegation of instructing the deletion of communication records from a encrypted phone, he stated it was a "security measure."

It took four applications before the police were able to get a court hearing, and this time the warrant also includes suspicions that the use of firearms was considered during the obstruction of the arrest.

The warrant application reportedly includes testimony from a presidential security official stating that the directive came from the president himself—naming President Yoon as a key accomplice.

Kim’s side denies this, saying "there was never any consideration of using firearms."

Police stated in the warrant that "without Kim’s detention, it will be impossible to identify the president’s criminal responsibility or uncover the truth. The decision on the warrant is expected to significantly affect the momentum of the ongoing police investigation.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

공지·정정

