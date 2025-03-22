News 9

FSS launches Homeplus probe

입력 2025.03.22 (00:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Financial Supervisory Service has formed a Homeplus task force to conduct a comprehensive investigation into various controversies.

They will also verify whether the financial statements disclosed to the public have been properly prepared.

Choi In-young reports.

[Report]

This is the audit report of Homeplus disclosed last year.

As of February last year, the debt ratio was evaluated at around 3,200%.

The preliminary financial statements for this year, which have not yet been disclosed, show a debt ratio of around 1,800% as of January.

Despite ongoing operating losses and increased borrowings, one of the key indicators has improved.

There are questions about whether the asset and liability evaluations in the financial statements have been properly prepared.

As a non-listed company, Homeplus rarely discloses financial information other than the audit report published once a year.

For this reason, the Financial Supervisory Service has initiated an accounting review.

A Financial Supervisory Service official stated, "There are parts of the financial statements that have been prepared differently from other companies, and we will check whether accounting standards have been followed."

The scope of the Financial Supervisory Service's investigation has expanded to include Shinyoung Securities, the bond underwriter, two credit rating agencies that downgraded the credit rating, major shareholder MBK Partners, and Homeplus itself.

[Lee Bok-hyun/Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Service/Mar. 19: "We will mobilize all of the FSS's capabilities to carry out a comprehensive inspection of the situation."]

Homeplus is showing a more proactive stance in recovering from the damage.

They have decided to classify the 'asset-backed commercial paper' purchased by individual investors worth over 170 billion won as a priority for repayment.

If approved by the court, they plan to repay the full amount.

Just a day after KBS reported that Lotte Card was not paying the sales proceeds to the vendors, Lotte Card has resumed payments.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • FSS launches Homeplus probe
    • 입력 2025-03-22 00:45:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Financial Supervisory Service has formed a Homeplus task force to conduct a comprehensive investigation into various controversies.

They will also verify whether the financial statements disclosed to the public have been properly prepared.

Choi In-young reports.

[Report]

This is the audit report of Homeplus disclosed last year.

As of February last year, the debt ratio was evaluated at around 3,200%.

The preliminary financial statements for this year, which have not yet been disclosed, show a debt ratio of around 1,800% as of January.

Despite ongoing operating losses and increased borrowings, one of the key indicators has improved.

There are questions about whether the asset and liability evaluations in the financial statements have been properly prepared.

As a non-listed company, Homeplus rarely discloses financial information other than the audit report published once a year.

For this reason, the Financial Supervisory Service has initiated an accounting review.

A Financial Supervisory Service official stated, "There are parts of the financial statements that have been prepared differently from other companies, and we will check whether accounting standards have been followed."

The scope of the Financial Supervisory Service's investigation has expanded to include Shinyoung Securities, the bond underwriter, two credit rating agencies that downgraded the credit rating, major shareholder MBK Partners, and Homeplus itself.

[Lee Bok-hyun/Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Service/Mar. 19: "We will mobilize all of the FSS's capabilities to carry out a comprehensive inspection of the situation."]

Homeplus is showing a more proactive stance in recovering from the damage.

They have decided to classify the 'asset-backed commercial paper' purchased by individual investors worth over 170 billion won as a priority for repayment.

If approved by the court, they plan to repay the full amount.

Just a day after KBS reported that Lotte Card was not paying the sales proceeds to the vendors, Lotte Card has resumed payments.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
최인영
최인영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경남 산청 ‘산불 3단계’ 발령…주민 대피

경남 산청 ‘산불 3단계’ 발령…주민 대피
‘윤 체포 방해’ 혐의 김성훈 이광우 구속영장 기각

‘윤 체포 방해’ 혐의 김성훈 이광우 구속영장 기각
야, 최상목 탄핵안 발의…“헌재 능멸 바로잡겠다”

야, 최상목 탄핵안 발의…“헌재 능멸 바로잡겠다”
여 “국정 파괴 테러…나라 절단내겠다는 보복”

여 “국정 파괴 테러…나라 절단내겠다는 보복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.