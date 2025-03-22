FSS launches Homeplus probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Financial Supervisory Service has formed a Homeplus task force to conduct a comprehensive investigation into various controversies.



They will also verify whether the financial statements disclosed to the public have been properly prepared.



Choi In-young reports.



[Report]



This is the audit report of Homeplus disclosed last year.



As of February last year, the debt ratio was evaluated at around 3,200%.



The preliminary financial statements for this year, which have not yet been disclosed, show a debt ratio of around 1,800% as of January.



Despite ongoing operating losses and increased borrowings, one of the key indicators has improved.



There are questions about whether the asset and liability evaluations in the financial statements have been properly prepared.



As a non-listed company, Homeplus rarely discloses financial information other than the audit report published once a year.



For this reason, the Financial Supervisory Service has initiated an accounting review.



A Financial Supervisory Service official stated, "There are parts of the financial statements that have been prepared differently from other companies, and we will check whether accounting standards have been followed."



The scope of the Financial Supervisory Service's investigation has expanded to include Shinyoung Securities, the bond underwriter, two credit rating agencies that downgraded the credit rating, major shareholder MBK Partners, and Homeplus itself.



[Lee Bok-hyun/Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Service/Mar. 19: "We will mobilize all of the FSS's capabilities to carry out a comprehensive inspection of the situation."]



Homeplus is showing a more proactive stance in recovering from the damage.



They have decided to classify the 'asset-backed commercial paper' purchased by individual investors worth over 170 billion won as a priority for repayment.



If approved by the court, they plan to repay the full amount.



Just a day after KBS reported that Lotte Card was not paying the sales proceeds to the vendors, Lotte Card has resumed payments.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



