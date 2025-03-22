News 9

Hong Kong Airlines plane fire

입력 2025.03.22 (00:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A fire broke out inside a passenger plane, nearly leading to a disaster.

An incident similar to our Air Busan flight occurred on a Hong Kong lane flying at an altitude of 10,000 meters.

Beverages like bottled water and juice saved the passengers.

KBS correspondent Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.

[Report]

Red flames flicker above the overhead compartment of the passenger plane.

As startled passengers scramble, the flames begin to spread, emitting smoke.

[Passenger: "It's still burning! It's still burning!"]

Around 1 PM local time yesterday, a passenger plane departing from Hangzhou, China, for Hong Kong caught fire at an altitude of 10,000 meters.

They managed to find a fire extinguisher on board, but some were empty.

["Fire extinguisher! Fire extinguisher! It's empty! It's empty!"]

Ultimately, the crew and passengers managed to control the flames by dousing them with bottled water, fruit juice, and even tea.

The aircraft, carrying over 160 people, made an emergency landing in nearby Fuzhou.

[Passenger/Chinese SNS video: "I was with three companions, and we reassured each other that we would be okay. If I had been alone, it would have been really scary."]

The fire is believed to have started from a power bank stored in the overhead compartment.

[Passenger/Hong Kong TVB News: "Suddenly, I heard a loud 'bang' and smoke started to rise. The fire was large, and it started behind me."]

Earlier in January, a fire, suspected to be caused by a short circuit in a power bank, occurred on an Air Busan passenger plane preparing for takeoff at Gimhae Airport.

Hong Kong media have linked this incident to the Air Busan fire, highlighting the need to regulate the carrying of power banks on planes.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hong Kong Airlines plane fire
    • 입력 2025-03-22 00:45:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

A fire broke out inside a passenger plane, nearly leading to a disaster.

An incident similar to our Air Busan flight occurred on a Hong Kong lane flying at an altitude of 10,000 meters.

Beverages like bottled water and juice saved the passengers.

KBS correspondent Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.

[Report]

Red flames flicker above the overhead compartment of the passenger plane.

As startled passengers scramble, the flames begin to spread, emitting smoke.

[Passenger: "It's still burning! It's still burning!"]

Around 1 PM local time yesterday, a passenger plane departing from Hangzhou, China, for Hong Kong caught fire at an altitude of 10,000 meters.

They managed to find a fire extinguisher on board, but some were empty.

["Fire extinguisher! Fire extinguisher! It's empty! It's empty!"]

Ultimately, the crew and passengers managed to control the flames by dousing them with bottled water, fruit juice, and even tea.

The aircraft, carrying over 160 people, made an emergency landing in nearby Fuzhou.

[Passenger/Chinese SNS video: "I was with three companions, and we reassured each other that we would be okay. If I had been alone, it would have been really scary."]

The fire is believed to have started from a power bank stored in the overhead compartment.

[Passenger/Hong Kong TVB News: "Suddenly, I heard a loud 'bang' and smoke started to rise. The fire was large, and it started behind me."]

Earlier in January, a fire, suspected to be caused by a short circuit in a power bank, occurred on an Air Busan passenger plane preparing for takeoff at Gimhae Airport.

Hong Kong media have linked this incident to the Air Busan fire, highlighting the need to regulate the carrying of power banks on planes.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.
김민정
김민정 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경남 산청 ‘산불 3단계’ 발령…주민 대피

경남 산청 ‘산불 3단계’ 발령…주민 대피
‘윤 체포 방해’ 혐의 김성훈 이광우 구속영장 기각

‘윤 체포 방해’ 혐의 김성훈 이광우 구속영장 기각
야, 최상목 탄핵안 발의…“헌재 능멸 바로잡겠다”

야, 최상목 탄핵안 발의…“헌재 능멸 바로잡겠다”
여 “국정 파괴 테러…나라 절단내겠다는 보복”

여 “국정 파괴 테러…나라 절단내겠다는 보복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.