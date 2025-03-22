Hong Kong Airlines plane fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A fire broke out inside a passenger plane, nearly leading to a disaster.



An incident similar to our Air Busan flight occurred on a Hong Kong lane flying at an altitude of 10,000 meters.



Beverages like bottled water and juice saved the passengers.



KBS correspondent Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.



[Report]



Red flames flicker above the overhead compartment of the passenger plane.



As startled passengers scramble, the flames begin to spread, emitting smoke.



[Passenger: "It's still burning! It's still burning!"]



Around 1 PM local time yesterday, a passenger plane departing from Hangzhou, China, for Hong Kong caught fire at an altitude of 10,000 meters.



They managed to find a fire extinguisher on board, but some were empty.



["Fire extinguisher! Fire extinguisher! It's empty! It's empty!"]



Ultimately, the crew and passengers managed to control the flames by dousing them with bottled water, fruit juice, and even tea.



The aircraft, carrying over 160 people, made an emergency landing in nearby Fuzhou.



[Passenger/Chinese SNS video: "I was with three companions, and we reassured each other that we would be okay. If I had been alone, it would have been really scary."]



The fire is believed to have started from a power bank stored in the overhead compartment.



[Passenger/Hong Kong TVB News: "Suddenly, I heard a loud 'bang' and smoke started to rise. The fire was large, and it started behind me."]



Earlier in January, a fire, suspected to be caused by a short circuit in a power bank, occurred on an Air Busan passenger plane preparing for takeoff at Gimhae Airport.



Hong Kong media have linked this incident to the Air Busan fire, highlighting the need to regulate the carrying of power banks on planes.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!