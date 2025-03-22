KBO season opens

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



Finally, the professional baseball season opens tomorrow (3.22).



KBS will broadcast games weekly, starting with the season opener between LG and Lotte at Jamsil Stadium.



We have prepared a report called 'This or That' with insights and predictions from two commentators and four baseball reporters.



Which team, LG or Lotte, will be the first to smile?



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.



[Report]



With professional baseball ushering in a new era of 10 million fans, the excitement begins right from opening day.



In Gwangju, last year's champion KIA will face NC, while in Daegu, the runner-up Samsung will take their first step against Kiwoom.



In Incheon, SSG and Doosan square off, while in Jamsil, all eyes are on the big opener between LG and Lotte with LG announcing Chirinos and Lotte announcing Barnes as their starting pitchers.



Now, time for a segment we call “This or That” — let’s hear the predictions from two expert commentators and four baseball reporters.



First, the two-commentator round.



Commentator Chang Sung-ho predicts Lotte will have the edge with left-handed ace Barnes in top form.



On the other hand, Commentator Yoo Hee-kwan sees LG, the home team, coming out on top with strong pitching from former Major Leaguer Chirinos.



With the predictions split, let’s move to the four-reporter round.



Once again, two favor LG, and two favor Lotte — it’s a deadlock.



So, the final result of our “This or That” prediction for the LG-Lotte opener: a 3-to-3 tie.



[Park Hae-min/LG: "Opening day is always exciting. I believe we can accomplish this year what we couldn’t last year but did the year before."]



[Jeon Jun-woo/Lotte: "It's my first time seeing pitcher Chirinos, but I've watched a lot of videos and prepared well, so I think I can go in as planned."]



Additionally, Commentator Chang Sung-ho predicts KIA, Samsung, LG, Hanwha, and KT as the top five teams this season, while Commentator Yoo Hee-kwan predicts KIA, Samsung, LG, Hanwha, and Doosan.



KBS will meet viewers every Saturday this season under the title 'Saturdays are for Baseball.'



Kicking off with the Saturday opening game between LG and Lotte at the heart of Korean baseball, Jamsil Stadium, it will be broadcast live on KBS 2TV.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!