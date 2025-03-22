News 9

Japan secures World Cup spot

입력 2025.03.22 (00:45)

[Anchor]

Unlike our frustrating national team, Japan defeated Bahrain and became the first team, excluding the host country, to secure a spot in the World Cup finals.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

With a win securing their World Cup spot, Japan kicked off the match in a festive atmosphere, with 60,000 fans in attendance.

Coach Moriyasu, filled with patriotism, was already teary-eyed before the start.

The opening goal for the World Cup finals was a product of perfect teamwork.

Kubo, receiving a pass from Ueda, displayed exquisite coordination with Kamada to score the opening goal.

In the 42nd minute of the second half, Kubo boldly scored a second goal between the goalkeeper and the goalpost.

As the final whistle blew, the Japanese team rushed onto the field to revel in their joy.

[Commentary: "Japan is the first nation to qualify!"]

Meanwhile, China’s desperate push faltered once again as they resorted to so-called "Shaolin soccer" tactics.

Forward Lin Liangming received a red card and was sent off for kicking a face instead of the ball.

With a numerical disadvantage, China lost 1-0 to Saudi Arabia, remaining at the bottom of Group C.

After dismissing coach Shin Tae-yong and appointing Kluivert, Indonesia suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Australia, facing the backlash of the coaching change.

In the South American qualifiers, Brazil defeated Colombia with a precious stoppage-time goal from FIFA Player of the Year Vinicius.

Brazil jumped to second place in the South American qualifiers and will face leader Argentina on Mar. 26.

In the UEFA Nations League, Germany conceded the opening goal to Italy's Tonali.

However, receiving a pinpoint pass from Kimmich, Kleindienst equalized the score.

Kimmich also delivered another sharp free kick in the 31st minute of the second half, leading to Goretzka's winning goal.

This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.

김기범
김기범 기자

