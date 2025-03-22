News 9

Supplementary budget talk

[Anchor]

As the need for economic stimulus grows, both the ruling and opposition parties have agreed to accelerate discussions on the supplementary budget.

It is crucial not to miss the timing, but the calculations of the ruling party, opposition, and government are complex, making it difficult for discussions to gain momentum.

Kim Jin-hwa reports.

[Report]

On March 18, a meeting of the floor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties was held.

They insisted that the government submit the supplementary budget proposal by the end of this month.

[Park Hyung-soo/Chief Deputy Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "If possible, the government should prepare and submit the supplementary budget proposal (by the end of this month)."]

However, the Ministry of Economy and Finance has a different stance.

The collection of budgets by each ministry, the first step in the supplementary budget, has not even begun.

The Ministry of Finance cites the disruption of the State Affairs Consultative Council between the National Assembly and the government as a key issue.

Although the three principles of the supplementary budget, including support for people's livelihoods, future industries, and trade, were agreed upon at the National Policy Council on the 20th of last month, the acting president Choi Sang-mok was excluded from the council afterward.

A Ministry of Finance official stated, "It would be possible to prepare the budget only after the principles are established."

The discussion on the supplementary budget dates back to last December when the reduced budget proposal was processed alone.

[Park Jeong/Chairman of the National Assembly's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts/Democratic Party: "We cannot overcome this crisis with sound fiscal policy. The budget must be secured through the supplementary budget."]

The Bank of Korea and the IMF have also indicated that economic stimulus is urgent.

[Lee Chang-yong/Governor of the Bank of Korea/Jan.: "(The growth rate) has fallen below the potential growth rate, and I believe that a supplementary budget is needed in addition to monetary policy."]

The Democratic Party announced a supplementary budget plan of 35 trillion won, including 'universal consumption coupons' in February, while the People Power Party's internal policy is around 15 trillion won for a 'targeted supplementary budget.'

Even if the government proposal is released, negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties may face difficulties.

[Son Jong-pil/Senior Research Fellow at the Fiscal Reform Institute: "The purpose of preparing a supplementary budget is to solve problems, but if the timing is delayed, the effectiveness of the supplementary budget will inevitably decrease."]

Moreover, if the impeachment ruling coincides, discussions on the supplementary budget are likely to become even more complicated.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

