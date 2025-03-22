Measures for migrant children

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Ministry of Justice has decided to extend the relief measure that grants temporary residency status to undocumented migrant children for another three years.



This decision comes about ten days before the scheduled end of the program, but once again, the system has not been made permanent.



This is Yeo So-yeon reporting.



[Report]



Nine years ago, A, a girl from Myanmar, entered the country with her family to escape regional conflict.



She lived as an undocumented individual until she turned 18.



[A/Undocumented migrant child/voice altered: "I couldn't even get a card, bank account, or mobile phone in my name, so that was really hard."]



In January, she received a visa through the relief measure that grants temporary residency status to undocumented migrant children, giving her a sense of 'hope.'



[A/Undocumented migrant child/voice altered: "I dream of becoming a social worker or a dental hygienist. I need to actively try to live on my own...."]



The Ministry of Justice has decided to extend the relief measure, which has had a significant supportive effect on undocumented migrant children, for another three years.



It was originally set to end on the 31st of this month.



Improvements were also made to the system.



First, if a child benefiting from the relief measure has underage siblings, they will also be granted residency status.



This is a measure to prevent unstable family life where part of the family faces forced deportation.



Additionally, conditions have been added requiring parents to participate in social integration education and other programs.



Migrant children's human rights organizations welcomed the extension but urged for the system to be made permanent through legislation.



[Kim Sa-gang/Researcher at the Institute for Migration and Human Rights: "When the children become adults or graduate from high school, the parents are told they have to leave (the country). This gives the parents a more unstable residency status."]



The Ministry of Justice stated, "If implemented permanently, there are concerns about side effects such as illegal immigration using children as a means."



So far, more than 1,200 undocumented migrant children have received residency status through the relief measure.



This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon reporting.



