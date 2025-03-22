Injuries in national soccer team

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The national soccer team led by coach Hong Myung-bo faced a tough draw against Oman in the third round of the North and Central America World Cup qualifiers.



With key players Lee Kang-in and Paik Seung-ho both injured, dark clouds loom ahead of next week's match against Jordan.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



The genius of pass master Lee Kang-in broke through Oman's dense defense, and a sensational touch from Hwang Hee-chan completed the opening goal.



However, while Lee Kang-in was down with an injury, the team's defensive concentration faltered, leading to the equalizing goal.



Uneven grass conditions in various places hindered the team's performance, and ultimately, the national team drew 1-1 with Oman.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Team Coach: "Since we only had one day of training, it was not part of our plan for Lee Kang-in to play from the first half. Paik Seung-ho's injury accelerated the situation a bit..."]



With both Paik Seung-ho and Lee Kang-in, who filled the gap left by Hwang In-beom in midfield, injured, the national team is in a state of emergency ahead of the next match against Jordan.



For now, the best scenario is for Hwang In-beom to return, but considering his physical condition, it cannot be guaranteed that he can play the full 90 minutes.



[Hwang In-beom/National Team: "I will try my best to be of some help to the team, no matter how many minutes I can play on the field."]



Our team's organized defense is further weakened by the absence of Kim Min-jae due to injury, and Jordan's ace Musa Al-Taamari showcased his strength with one goal and one assist against Palestine, raising concerns.



[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "(In the Oman match) I think Kim Min-jae's absence was quite noticeable. A lot of time needs to be invested in organizing defense."]



The national team is precariously holding onto the top of Group B, just three points ahead of Jordan and Iraq.



If they fail to win against Jordan on March 25, coach Hong Myung-bo's team is expected to face a challenging road until the end.



KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!