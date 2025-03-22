Kim Yeon-koung's final match

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Yeon-koung, who is leaving the court at the end of this season, said goodbye to fans in her last regular league match.



Kim Yeon-koung still made her signature witty remarks, but tears of emotion were expected after the final championship match.



Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



Kim Yeon-koung appealed to the more than 3,400 fans who joined her last away 'retirement tour'.



[Kim Yeon-koung/Hunguk Life Pink Spiders: "GS Caltex fans, (since you are out) you have no team to cheer for now, right? Please support (Hunguk Life) in the championship match."]



Although Kim Yeon-koung brought smiles with her witty remarks, she vowed to pour everything into her last championship match.



[Kim Yeon-koung/Hunguk Life: "I think after the championship finals, I might be able to shed tears feeling a bit relieved. I will finish with a comprehensive championship and leave feeling light."]



Fans who remembered the tears Kim Yeon-koung shed during her national team retirement match showed their support.



[Kim Yeon-koung/Hunguk Life: "Thank you. Please support Hunguk Life."]



Coach Abondanza knows that everyone is united in making Kim Yeon-koung's last moment a happy ending, as he even declared it a 'last dance'.



[Kim Yeon-koung/Hunguk Life: "(I hope the teams in 2nd and 3rd place) fill the 5 sets, 5 sets, 5 sets (with matches). I hope to finish the last championship match by blocking the opposing team's main attacker."]



Moon Sung-min, the top star of men's volleyball who ruled an era, also said goodbye to the court with valuable points in his retirement match.



Seeing the large uniform that became the first permanent number in the men's division for a domestic player, Moon Sung-min finally felt the reality of his retirement.



[Moon Sung-min/Hyundai Capital Skywalkers: "Volleyball and the Hyundai Capital volleyball team were everything to me. I want to say thank you to my teammate Choi Min-ho."]



Like Moon Sung-min, who shed emotional tears, Kim Yeon-koung also dreams of a touching moment in her final seconds as she prepares for the championship match.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!