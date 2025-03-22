News 9

Kim Yeon-koung's final match

[Anchor]

Kim Yeon-koung, who is leaving the court at the end of this season, said goodbye to fans in her last regular league match.

Kim Yeon-koung still made her signature witty remarks, but tears of emotion were expected after the final championship match.

Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

Kim Yeon-koung appealed to the more than 3,400 fans who joined her last away 'retirement tour'.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Hunguk Life Pink Spiders: "GS Caltex fans, (since you are out) you have no team to cheer for now, right? Please support (Hunguk Life) in the championship match."]

Although Kim Yeon-koung brought smiles with her witty remarks, she vowed to pour everything into her last championship match.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Hunguk Life: "I think after the championship finals, I might be able to shed tears feeling a bit relieved. I will finish with a comprehensive championship and leave feeling light."]

Fans who remembered the tears Kim Yeon-koung shed during her national team retirement match showed their support.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Hunguk Life: "Thank you. Please support Hunguk Life."]

Coach Abondanza knows that everyone is united in making Kim Yeon-koung's last moment a happy ending, as he even declared it a 'last dance'.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Hunguk Life: "(I hope the teams in 2nd and 3rd place) fill the 5 sets, 5 sets, 5 sets (with matches). I hope to finish the last championship match by blocking the opposing team's main attacker."]

Moon Sung-min, the top star of men's volleyball who ruled an era, also said goodbye to the court with valuable points in his retirement match.

Seeing the large uniform that became the first permanent number in the men's division for a domestic player, Moon Sung-min finally felt the reality of his retirement.

[Moon Sung-min/Hyundai Capital Skywalkers: "Volleyball and the Hyundai Capital volleyball team were everything to me. I want to say thank you to my teammate Choi Min-ho."]

Like Moon Sung-min, who shed emotional tears, Kim Yeon-koung also dreams of a touching moment in her final seconds as she prepares for the championship match.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

박선우
박선우 기자

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.