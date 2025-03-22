Strong winds hinder fire containment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The wildfire in Sancheong County seemed to be under control for a while in the morning.



However, the situation took a drastic turn in the afternoon.



What exactly was the problem? Here’s Choi Jin-seok with the report.



[Report]



The wildfire and smoke spread sideways with the strong wind.



The smoke coming from the houses affected by the fire also lay flat due to the strong wind.



A strong wind of 17 m/s blew near the top of the mountain where the fire broke out.



As the day broke on the second day of the Sancheong County wildfire, over 40 firefighting helicopters, more than 120 pieces of equipment, and about 1,500 personnel were concentrated on the scene.



As the firefighting efforts gained momentum, the containment rate rose to 70% for a while in the morning.



However, the situation began to change drastically in the afternoon.



With high daytime temperatures and strong winds, the containment rate actually dropped to 35%.



In Sancheong County, where the wildfire occurred, a dry weather warning was issued today (Mar. 22).



The strong winds carried embers far, and the phenomenon of extinguished embers reigniting was repeated.



[Cho Hyung-seop/Sancheong County, Gyeongnam Province: "You know how the fire rising in a bonfire? The flames shot up like that. The wind is strong, and the sparks are flying everywhere."]



The slope of the wildfire area is about 30 degrees, making it difficult for ground firefighting teams to access.



In particular, wildfires broke out simultaneously across the country today, causing some helicopters to move to other sites, which dispersed firefighting capabilities.



Due to the strong wind carrying embers that ignited in four nearby mountain slopes, the affected area of the wildfire has increased to 503 hectares, and the length of the remaining fire is now 17.5 km.



The wind was so strong that it even ignited a mountain located 9 km away in a straight line from where the fire started, which is expected to make nighttime firefighting efforts difficult.



This is KBS News, Choi Jin-seok.



