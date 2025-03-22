News 9

Forest fire spreads in Sancheong

[Anchor]

First, we will go to Sancheong County, Gyeongnam Province.

As the forest fire enters its second day and escalates into a large-scale blaze, unfortunately, there have been casualties.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk has the details.

[Report]

A massive plume of smoke rises as if to engulf the mountains.

The fire, which has spread down to the ridge, is raging fiercely.

At the forest fire site in Sancheong County, Gyeongnam Province, where a level 3 forest fire alert has been issued for the second day, two firefighters lost their lives around 3 PM today (Mar. 22) while conducting firefighting operations.

It is presumed that they were unable to escape from the suddenly intensified flames and became isolated.

Another firefighter and one public official are missing.

All of them were dispatched from Changnyeong County, Gyeongnam Province, as the forest fire response level was raised.

The rugged terrain and fierce flames are making the search for the missing individuals difficult.

[Police Official/Voice Altered: "The direction of the flames keeps changing, so it seems dangerous. We need to assess the situation for nighttime operations."]

Five other firefighters who were working on the firefighting efforts also suffered burns and were transported to the hospital.

Two firefighting vehicles deployed to the scene were completely destroyed by the flames, indicating the intensity of the forest fire.

[Park Young-hwa/Sicheon-myeon, Sancheong County, Gyeongnam Province: "The flames were climbing up the ridge, it was chaotic. The whole mountain was turning red as the fire spread..."]

The flames have engulfed villages at the foot of the mountain.

Seven houses, including those caught in the fire, have collapsed.

About 260 residents from seven villages have been urgently evacuated to places like the Confucian Culture Research Institute.

[Kim Won-jung/Village Chief, Sancheong County, Gyeongnam Province: "I witnessed the flames suddenly soaring from the mountain, so I hurriedly broadcasted to evacuate the elders."]

With strong winds fueling the flames, the scale of the damage is increasing.

This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.

