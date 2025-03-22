News 9

Fire containment decreases

입력 2025.03.22 (23:19)

[Anchor]

Now, we will connect to various wildfire sites across the country to hear about the firefighting and evacuation situations.

First, let's go to the wildfire site in Sancheong County with reporter Park Gi-won.

Reporter Park! It's is now dark, making active firefighting operations difficult. How intense is the wildfire?

[Report]

Yes, from where the wildfire originated, flames have been carried over by strong winds to four locations on the mountainside several kilometers away.

Although night has fallen and darkness surrounds the area, we can clearly see the flames spreading along the mountain ridge.

Thick smoke fills the surrounding area, and the blowing winds are strong enough to make people sway.

As the sun set about two hours ago, all of the roughly 30 firefighting helicopters withdrew.

The ground firefighting team has switched to nighttime operations, directly approaching the wildfire site to extinguish the flames.

The wildfire, which started around 3:30 PM yesterday (Mar. 21), has not weakened for two days, and the wildfire alert level remains at stage 3.

As of 5 PM today (Mar. 22), the fire containment rate was at 35%.

As the fire spread to other mountains, the affected area has nearly doubled to 503 hectares.

The police have reportedly secured a statement from a farm owner near the ignition point, indicating that sparks from a brushcutter caused the fire.

With a dry weather warning in effect at the wildfire site and strong winds continuing near the mountain peak, nighttime firefighting will also be challenging.

This has been KBS News' Park Gi-won reporting from the wildfire site in Sancheong County, Gyeongnam Province.

