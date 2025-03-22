News 9

Forest fire in Uiseong

[Anchor]

As reported, wildfires are occurring not only in Sancheong County but also in various parts of the country.

Now, let's go to Uiseong-gun, .

Reporter Kim Ji-hong! I heard that the fire broke out there at 11 AM. Has the fire been contained?

[Reporter]

Yes, I am currently at the command center of the wildfire site.

Here, with an acrid smell, hazy smoke continues to rise.

At this moment, all firefighting helicopters have withdrawn, making nighttime firefighting operations difficult.

The fire started around 11:24 AM today (Mar. 22) in the mountainous area of Gwaesan-ri, Anpyeong-myeon, Uiseong-gun, North Gyeongsang Province.

With winds exceeding 5 m/s at the site, the wildfire spread rapidly, prompting the forestry authorities to issue wildfire stages 1, then 2, and then upgraded it to stage 3 around 2:10 PM.

Although 30 firefighting helicopters and over 1,100 personnel were deployed, the flames have spread to near Cheolpari in Uiseong-eup.

[Lee Mal-ae/Uiseong-eup, Uiseong-gun: "Our village is right next to the village that's just over the mountain, so I looked over. The fire was already coming, and it was running. So, the village chief and I made broadcast announcements, but it happened so quickly that we couldn't stop it."]

The fire containment rate had risen to 30% by 4 PM, but has now dropped to 4% as the efforts to contain the flames before sunset failed.

The affected forest area of this wildfire is estimated to be 418 hectares.

The forestry authorities plan to deploy over 370 specialized firefighting personnel at night to establish a defensive line and focus on preventing the fire from spreading to residential areas.

[Anchor]

It seems that the residents there will have a distressed night.

Where are you currently taking shelter?

[Reporter]

Yes, as the wildfire spreads, about 480 residents and patients from a nursing hospital are taking shelter across six locations, including gymnasiums, community centers, and elementary schools.

[Choi Hyun-a/Hospital Staff: "Among the patients, there are many with respiratory diseases, and there are also bedridden patients who cannot move at all, and those people had to be forcibly evacuated..."]

The cause of this wildfire is presumed to be an accidental fire caused by a visitor to a grave.

Uiseong-gun reported that a visitor to a grave called 119 to report that they had started a fire while cleaning the grave.

This has been KBS News' Kim Ji-hong reporting from the wildfire site in Anpyeong-myeon, Uiseong-gun, North Gyeongsang Province.

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

